HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Pluto link on your birthday will make it possible to get through to loved ones and colleagues in ways that may not have been possible before. A logical approach to problems both at home and at work will be your saving grace this year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will get admiring looks and comments from all directions today. For some reason everyone wants to be your friend at the moment and you would be a fool not to take advantage of it. Make others happy by letting them do things for you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something that once bothered you intensely no longer seems to worry you in the slightest and that’s a good thing. Don’t get carried away though and think you can take that attitude into every situation you encounter. Some issues still need to be taken seriously.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your creative efforts may have been stifled of late but over the next few days you will get the chance to prove yourself. You will also get the chance to breath new life into an affair of the heart that seems to have gone cold of late.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have never been the sort to deny your emotions and that fact will work in your favor today. It may be easier to stay quiet and not let others know what is bugging you but this is exactly the right time to open up about your feelings.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Get out and about over the next 24 hours and make sure everyone who knows you, loved ones, friends and colleagues alike, can see you are on top of your game. Remember, business and pleasure don’t have to be separate – they can easily be mixed.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By all means buy small gifts for the people you love but don’t get carried away and splash out a huge amount of money today in the misguided belief that you need to make a grand gesture. It’s the little things in life that mean the most.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As the zodiac’s partnership sign you are always ready to take other people’s interests into account but sometimes you must be selfish and do only what benefits you personally and that is very much the case now. There’s no need to feel guilty about it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You can sense that a close friend or loved one needs your assistance, so why won’t they ask for it? Whatever the reason, make it your business to find out what it is they require and then go out of your way to get it for them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Career and financial matters are well-starred today, so if there is a project you hope will make your reputation and maybe even your fortune then by all means get on with it. Don’t listen to the cynics and critics who say you won’t succeed – just act!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone in a position of authority will go out of their way to assist you today and you will be delighted to have them on your side. Remember though that what they do for you now you will have to do for them at some point in the future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

An exciting new challenge is coming your way and you must be ready for it. Above all that means your mental attitude must be positive at all times, because if you doubt yourself the results may not be as fantastic as they could have been.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The intensity of your feelings will go through the roof today but that should come as no surprise because you have bottled them up inside for so long. Fortunately, while your emotions may be all over the place your mind is still functioning normally.

