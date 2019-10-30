Your daily horoscope: October 30

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Mercury link on your birthday will help you find the right words to persuade people, both at home and at work, to back your plans. But as Mercury is about to move retrograde you must make sure those plans are going to work.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t make threats unless you know you can back them up with effective action – because you may have to. By all means draw a line in the sand today but make sure you can make it reverberate if anyone dares to step over it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Fame and fortune don’t much inspire you but you will get your share of them over the next few days. Cosmic activity in your opposite sign is about to open up a new path for you, one that will bring personal rewards and public recognition.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your ability to see things which other people have missed will put you in a winning position today. It’s not that you have any special ability as such, it’s more that you try to see situations from multiple angles. Most people are unable to do that.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to open up more and let others in on how you think and feel. At some deep, profound level every person is connected and if you can show you recognize that fact others are more likely to open up and show it too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A fantastic idea will pop into your mind seemingly out of nowhere today and you MUST make a note of it. If you don’t you may get sidetracked by other issues and forget about it altogether, and that would be both a shame and a waste.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is no official line about what you are allowed to think and say, and if other people try to curtail your freedom to express yourself they must be told in no uncertain terms to mind their own business. Call it as you see it – always.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You seem to be on inspired form at the moment. The more intricate the problems you are faced with the more ingenuous your solutions will be. Others will admire your ability to stand outside yourself and see clearly what needs to be done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Do you back out of an emotional commitment of some kind, or do you try to find ways to make it work? Chances are you have just about used up all your options, so maybe on this occasion it would be best to end it gracefully.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A seemingly trivial piece of information could have far-reaching consequences over the next few days, so don’t reject what you see or hear out of hand because it could be a very important piece of a puzzle that is only now coming into focus.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to find ways to turn your dreams into dollars, and being the clever Capricorn you are you won’t lack for ideas. Choose just one of those ideas and see it through to the end. Persistence is more important than being clever.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The only way to solve a riddle of some sort is to approach it from a new angle. Also, you need to accept that the old way of doing things may not always be the best. Try investing in more modern ideas and more up-to-date methods.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The facts of a situation are not in doubt but the way those facts can be interpreted leaves a lot of wiggle room for people who don’t want to face the truth. You may need to point out to them that actions always have consequences.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com