Your daily horoscope: October 30

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be times over the coming year when you have to pinch yourself to make sure you have not slipped into a dream. The good news is you have rarely been more awake or alive, and the dream you are having is in fact a wonderful reality.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Wherever you go and whatever you do today you’ll have loads of fun, but there is a dark cloud on the horizon in the shape of Uranus, planet of upheaval. Just when everything seems to be going so well an unexpected event will have to be dealt with.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Because tomorrow’s full moon takes place in your sign you could get a bit emotional. The good news is you can take steps to counter it now that you are in the know. Above all, don’t react to people who rub you up the wrong way.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to stop worrying about trivial issues. Both at home and at work you seem to have got bogged down in lots of small stuff recently, and it’s not where you belong. Raise your sights and see what a great place the world is – yes, even now!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you want to get back on good terms with a friend you recently fell out with now is the time. They want to bury the hatchet as much as you do, so make the first move and don’t be surprised when they rush to meet you halfway.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Focus on friendships and affairs of the heart and don’t let issues close to home or in your work environment get you down. Yes, some serious things are going on in the world but that does not mean you have to take everything so seriously.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Travel and social plans are under good stars, for a change, so if you get an opportunity to make contact with an old friend then take it. Even from a distance you can still have a good time. You are very much on the same emotional wavelength.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to let your desires lead you astray today. As the moon grows full it may be hard to control certain impulses but control them you must or they could lead you into all sorts of trouble. On the other hand, that does sound like fun!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If someone you know and trust acts suspiciously today you would be wise to take notice and not leave yourself open to anything negative they might say or do. Chances are they just can’t help themselves, but that doesn’t stop you helping yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The upcoming full moon could make you rather impatient, so try to stop and think before you push ahead with your plans or you could end up getting it wrong. Just because others think and act slowly does not mean you have to act fast.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Although someone you have worked well with in the past won’t be so easy to work with today that is not a good enough reason to cut ties. They may be acting out of sorts now but come the start of next week they should be back to normal.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not have a care in the world at the moment but you need to be aware of the fact that not everyone around you feels the same way. If a loved one is struggling make it your business to find out why – then do something about it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t make too many changes today because almost certainly you will have to change them back again later on. The approaching full moon could be deceptive in that it lights your way to begin with but then dumps you in the dark again!

