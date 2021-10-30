Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Hard work never hurt anyone, or so they say, but with Saturn strong on your birthday this year you can and you must go easy on yourself. There is an optimum level at which you function the best. Find it and embrace it but don’t go beyond it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to compare yourself to other people this weekend because it might make you feel bad about yourself. You exist for a purpose and your goal is to discover what that purpose is and to make it work for you. What others do is of no concern.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

So many things are changing now that you may try to put the brake on and slow things down a bit. That would be a mistake. The planets indicate that if you stick with the ride, no matter how fast it gets, you’ll find those changes benefit you hugely.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Certain things may not be working out the way you hoped they would, and that is no doubt frustrating, but don’t worry about it. In the greater scheme of things you are still on track to accomplish something great, so trust the process and, if possible, enjoy it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This weekend’s sun-Saturn link means you won’t be able to keep a low profile – on the contrary, you’ll be noticed wherever you go and whatever you do. So you might as well put on a show. Pretend you enjoy having others check out your every move.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Check which way the wind is blowing and make sure you move in that direction too. This is one of those times when no matter how much power you possess you are still at the mercy of events – but you can easily make those events work for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may not want to talk tough and lay down the rules this weekend but the planets indicate you may have to. If you let things carry on as they are the result is likely to be chaos, not just for other people but for you as well. Take charge.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The most important thing now is that you set yourself targets that are reasonable and reachable. Know who you are and what you can do and recognize that when others push you to do more it’s not for your benefit but because they want to profit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Although Mars joins the sun in your sign this weekend you need to be aware that there are still limits to what you can accomplish, at least for the time being. Listen to the advice you get from family and friends – they can see things that you cannot.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Are you being a bit too respectful of other people’s strengths? According to the planets you are, so drop the nice person act and start issuing a few orders of your own this weekend. The fact is others fear you more than you need fear them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

When an irresistible force meets an immovable objective neither side is likely to come out of it well. Bear that thought in mind over the next 48 hours. If you’re on a collision course with someone there is still time to take evasive action.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The planets urge you to push ahead with your ambitions, but they also warn that you need to plan every step you take in advance. Sometimes Aquarius you get carried away and start believing you cannot possibly lose. You’re wrong, you can, so be careful.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

As the sun squares up to Saturn this weekend there are sure to be moments when you doubt yourself, but if you push past them and keep telling yourself nothing truly bad is going to happen then you’ll come out the other end unscathed – and stronger too.

