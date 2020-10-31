Your daily horoscope: October 31

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Not only is there a full moon on your birthday but with Uranus strong as well you must expect some pretty big changes over the coming 12 months. You won’t be able to stop them but you will be able to profit from them, so stay sharp at all times.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It might be wise to keep a lower than usual profile today – unless you want to provide your rivals with a tempting target. That might not be easy as you are such a larger-than-life character but it will be worth the effort, and save you money too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you make a move without asking a partner’s or loved one’s approval today you will never hear the end of it. The full moon in your sign is a clear cosmic warning that you need to stay in other people’s good books, whatever it takes.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t feel you have to go along with other people’s social plans today. If you would prefer to spend some time by yourself then let them know. They may or may not understand but what you need to understand is that your needs come first.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If a friend or co-worker gives you a hard time today try not to react in kind. The current full moon will play havoc with other people’s emotional well-being and they in turn may take it out on you. They just can’t help themselves.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more others say you should be doing this or doing that, the more you must tell them to mind their own business. On the work front, especially, you need to stand up for yourself. Remind your co-workers that Leos lead, they don’t follow.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The planets warn that what you see over the next 24 to 48 hours is only half the picture, and maybe not even as much as that. Despite what others might say you are under no obligation to make decisions that affect your future right away.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You must not be too proud to accept assistance today if it is offered. Don’t worry that you might be in someone’s debt if you let them do things for you. Chances are they are doing it from the goodness of their heart and will want nothing in return.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Do you listen to someone who seems to know what they are talking about, or do you follow your instincts, which tell you they are talking nonsense? On this occasion, while the moon is full, it might actually be best to do nothing at all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Stick with what you know and trust and don’t be tempted to try new methods and routines. Others may tell you that you need to move with the times but if something works for you then it really doesn’t matter that it looks “old-fashioned”.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Today’s full moon may make it difficult to get through to someone you live or work with, but keep trying because it’s essential that you keep channels of communication open. Chances are they can hear you all right, but may not want to answer.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If your sixth sense tells you that someone is not being honest with you today you would be smart to heed it. You may not know why you are being lied to but you know better than to ignore your instincts. They’ve saved you many times in the past.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Even though something you once had high hopes for seems to have fizzled out, it has not been a complete waste of time and energy. You’ve learned a lot in recent weeks, and that knowledge will help you do better with your next big project.

