HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Affairs of the heart will be under excellent stars this year and if you make an effort to woo someone there isn’t the slightest doubt that you will be successful. Your passion for life in general will be matched by your passion for one very special person.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You can and you must allow yourself to believe that your dreams will come true. So long as you are sensible and make sure that what you desire is going to be good for you there will be precious little you cannot accomplish today.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Venus, your ruler, is nicely aligned with changes planet Uranus now, so even if you are the sort of Taurus who rarely takes chances you can afford to be a bit more adventurous today. Your confidence in your own abilities is about to soar.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It is important that you stand back from your life occasionally and take stock of your position in the greater scheme of things. Don’t be too hard on yourself if you feel that your progress to date has been limited – there is still time to shine.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If there is something about your lifestyle that you deeply want to change, maybe even transform, now is the time to get serious about it. Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart can and will make great things happen.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your popularity is such that you can usually bluff your way out of difficult situations, but you need to be careful now because people who do not appreciate your self-confidence will be looking for opportunities to bring you down. Don’t make it easy for them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Even though you may have no interest in making things happen yourself there is still a great deal going on your world that will affect you directly. Stay sharp and be ready to act when an opportunity to enrich yourself arrives out of the blue.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

An issue that has been worrying you for some time will resolve itself over the next 24 hours and while it may not work out exactly as you might have wanted it will at least be over and done with at last, so be thankful for that!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Partnership issues will only be a problem if you continue to insist that your way is the only way and everyone must change to fit in with you. That isn’t going to happen, so why not meet others halfway and learn how to be friends?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The best way to impress people in positions of authority is to show them you are serious about improving yourself. And if you really want to surprise them try working with colleagues you previously kept at arm’s length. Be a team player for once.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A Venus-Uranus link will sweep away all of your negative feelings and remind you that life is very much worth living. You won’t be able to resist smiling today and every time you do at least a dozen more people will smile with you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Everyone makes mistakes, yes even an Aquarius, so don’t be afraid to hold up your hand if you get something wrong today. Not only will you be forgiven but your sense of humility will make you strangely attractive. Romance beckons!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The best way to win friends and influence people today is by showing them that for you it is not all about power and profit, that principles will always come first. In a world full of greed and confrontation that’s a rare and wonderful thing.

