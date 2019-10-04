Your daily horoscope: October 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You can be and you will be No.1 this year. Anywhere but first place might as well be no place as far as you are concerned – if the medal’s not gold then it’s not worth having. It’s great to be competitive but don’t forget to be human too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As Mars, your ruler, moves into your opposite sign today it’s likely that you will clash with someone whose opinions are the opposite of, and as strong as, your own. This is a fight you simply cannot win, so find a way to back off gracefully.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will get the chance to put on a show today and you must not hesitate to take it. On the work front especially important people are watching you closely, so make sure they like what they see. Think, talk and act as if you’re the best.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Anything of a creative nature will go well today and over the weekend, so maybe now is the time to get serious about an idea you’ve been toying with for weeks if not months. It may seem unachievable to some but to you it’s as good as done.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The message of the stars today is that you should not be quite so possessive. The simple fact is that the more you try to hold on to something the more likely it becomes that you will lose it. Keep only a gentle grip on both people and things.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

By all means call it as you see it but be aware that some people will resent being told where they are going wrong. You may not care in the slightest but you will care later on if they come back at you with a few criticisms of their own.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Yes, you’ve worked hard to get yourself into a position where you can afford to buy nice things, but the planets warn if you go on a spree you may not be able to stop. Do you really need more baubles, bangles and beads? Probably not.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Mars joins the sun in your birth sign today and for the next couple of weeks at least you will be almost unstoppable. Aim higher than you have ever aimed before and believe – really, truly believe – that you are on the verge of greatness. Because you are!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This would be a good day to start a bit of self-analysis, or even to visit an expert who can help you unravel the tangle of thoughts and emotions that have been holding you back. Life should be simpler than you are currently making it, Scorpio.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If it feels good, do it. That, in a nutshell, is the message of the planets for you today Sag and while there can be no guarantees that everything will work out for the best it’s still a cosmic risk you can afford to take – so take it now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

As Mars moves into the career area of your chart today employers and other authority figures may be tough to deal with, but if you keep a clear head there is every chance you will come out ahead of the game. You’re a born winner Cap.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will make efforts above and beyond the call of duty over the next few days, so much so that some people might wonder if your energy levels are completely natural. They most certainly are, though you may have some cosmic help from Mars as well.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The fact that someone is keeping secrets from you is tearing you up inside, which is no doubt why they are doing it. You need to get past the need to know everything about everyone Pisces. If something does not concern you directly then just ignore it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com