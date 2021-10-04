 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Horoscopes

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: October 4

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Libra.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Can you trust what your senses tell you? That is the question the universe will throw at you over the coming year. Check everything you see and hear, even if it comes from a reliable source – then check it again to be certain you know what’s going on.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The planets warn that someone could try to take advantage of you today, most likely by telling you all the things you want to hear. You should know by now that if something sounds too good to be true then it’s most likely a trick.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Minor setbacks of one sort or another are inevitable as the new week begins but they don’t have to be annoying. The amount of trouble they could cause you is directly related to the attitude you choose to adopt, so be positive and keep smiling.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you take too extreme a position today, on just about anything, you could end up paying for it later on. With Mercury, your ruler, linked to Jupiter, planet of exaggeration, you must keep your enthusiasm with reasonable bounds. Don’t get carried away.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Just because someone sounds like they know what they are talking about does not mean they do. The message of the stars today is that a so-called “expert” may be nothing of the sort, so keep your wits about you and trust your own instincts.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be receptive to new ideas but there is a danger you could believe almost anything you are told – because you want to believe it. Some ideas are good and some ideas are bad but all ideas must be tested before you sign up to them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have what it takes to make a really good job of something that others are afraid to take on, and if you knuckle down and get it done today your reputation will soar. Expect a little bad-tempered envy from some people as well!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Mercury’s link to Jupiter as the new week begins warns you could say too much about something it might be wiser to keep to yourself. Be wary of people who ask you things that are really none of their business. They’re fishing for information.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You can no longer hide from an issue that has caused a great deal of disruption in your life in recent months. Recognize that it needs to be resolved and then aim to have it done and dusted by the end of the week, if not earlier.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Someone will say something today that is guaranteed to annoy you, but what you must recognize is they are doing it on purpose. They know if they can make you angry you are more likely to make mistakes which they can exploit. You’re too smart for that.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will be on the go from first thing in the morning until last thing at night today. Whatever the pressures, stay calm and don’t rush what you are doing, even if others try to make you work faster and do more. It’s about quality, not quantity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Just because you are passionate about an idea or belief does not mean others will be passionate about it too, and that is something you need to get your head around. Do what feels right to you, but expect to be doing it on your own for a while.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t make promises that could tie you down today, not to colleagues at work nor to loved ones at home. In fact, while communications planet Mercury is moving retrograde it might be best not to commit yourself to anything at all.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies