Your daily horoscope: October 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Can you trust what your senses tell you? That is the question the universe will throw at you over the coming year. Check everything you see and hear, even if it comes from a reliable source – then check it again to be certain you know what’s going on.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The planets warn that someone could try to take advantage of you today, most likely by telling you all the things you want to hear. You should know by now that if something sounds too good to be true then it’s most likely a trick.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Minor setbacks of one sort or another are inevitable as the new week begins but they don’t have to be annoying. The amount of trouble they could cause you is directly related to the attitude you choose to adopt, so be positive and keep smiling.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you take too extreme a position today, on just about anything, you could end up paying for it later on. With Mercury, your ruler, linked to Jupiter, planet of exaggeration, you must keep your enthusiasm with reasonable bounds. Don’t get carried away.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Just because someone sounds like they know what they are talking about does not mean they do. The message of the stars today is that a so-called “expert” may be nothing of the sort, so keep your wits about you and trust your own instincts.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be receptive to new ideas but there is a danger you could believe almost anything you are told – because you want to believe it. Some ideas are good and some ideas are bad but all ideas must be tested before you sign up to them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have what it takes to make a really good job of something that others are afraid to take on, and if you knuckle down and get it done today your reputation will soar. Expect a little bad-tempered envy from some people as well!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Mercury’s link to Jupiter as the new week begins warns you could say too much about something it might be wiser to keep to yourself. Be wary of people who ask you things that are really none of their business. They’re fishing for information.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You can no longer hide from an issue that has caused a great deal of disruption in your life in recent months. Recognize that it needs to be resolved and then aim to have it done and dusted by the end of the week, if not earlier.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Someone will say something today that is guaranteed to annoy you, but what you must recognize is they are doing it on purpose. They know if they can make you angry you are more likely to make mistakes which they can exploit. You’re too smart for that.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will be on the go from first thing in the morning until last thing at night today. Whatever the pressures, stay calm and don’t rush what you are doing, even if others try to make you work faster and do more. It’s about quality, not quantity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Just because you are passionate about an idea or belief does not mean others will be passionate about it too, and that is something you need to get your head around. Do what feels right to you, but expect to be doing it on your own for a while.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t make promises that could tie you down today, not to colleagues at work nor to loved ones at home. In fact, while communications planet Mercury is moving retrograde it might be best not to commit yourself to anything at all.

