HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t just change your life over the coming 12 months, transform it. Too many times in the past you held back from going too far because you did not want to risk hurting other people. Now you must be selfish and think only of yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you need help today then ask for it, even if it means you risk losing face. The sun in your opposite sign warns you won’t get far on your own, but if you join forces with like-minded people there is no end to what you might accomplish.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Cosmic activity in the work area of your chart means you have no choice but to find a way to deliver on your promises. The planets warn if you let others down your reputation could be harmed, so make the necessary sacrifices and get it done.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Creative activities should be going well for you now and if they are not then the only possible reason is that you are not trying hard enough. Put all other matters, personal and professional, on hold today and devote yourself to what needs to be done.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may seem as if you have been hard done by of late but you are advised not to complain about it. At this time of year it is highly unlikely you will find a sympathetic ear, so pretend everything is fine and just keep going.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will have a lot to say for yourself today and that’s good because there is a lot that needs to be said! Just make sure any claims you make can be backed up by the facts, because your rivals will be hoping you make a mistake.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Like it or not you are going to have to make some money-saving changes over the next few days, so start cutting back on your spending and don’t be too generous when financing other people’s desires. Let them pay for themselves for once.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Anything is possible while both the sun and Venus, your ruler, are moving through your sign, so get your head together and decide what wonderful feat of creativity you are going to be working on over the next few days. It will be a work of genius!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

However bad things may seem at the moment they are sure to get better in the days and weeks to come, so keep smiling and keep working towards that moment when it all comes together and you start making progress again. It WILL arrive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not be the sort of person who is troubled by self-doubt but there will be moments today when you wonder if you have bitten off more than you can chew. Be honest with yourself about what you are doing, and maybe aim to do less.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart suggests that important people are watching you closely, so make sure they like what they see. Depending on the choices you make your reputation could get a huge boost over the next few days.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun in your fellow air sign of Libra brings out the adventurous side of your nature, so give yourself permission to try something new and don’t stop just because some people warn you are going too far. Right now it’s impossible to go far enough.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to get your financial house in order and you need to get it in order now – not tomorrow or the day after that. According to the planets you have been living beyond your means for too long and now a major correction is needed.

