HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Do you sometimes feel you should be doing more with your talents? If so you will get the opportunity to make up for the weeks and months you have wasted by producing something of significant value over the coming year. It’s time to make your mark.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be honest by nature but this is one of those days when it might be best to keep what you are planning strictly to yourself. If you give away even a little bit of information a rival could use that to deliberately get in your way.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may find it difficult to choose between two equally tempting alternatives today but choose you must because there isn’t room in your life for both. Be decisive and then give the course you have chosen to follow your undivided time and attention.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Others may be content to stick with what they know and trust but you are more adventurous than that and will go out of your way to try something new. You may be surprised to discover you have a talent you were previously unaware of.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Resist the urge to make a quick decision about a money matter of some kind. The planets warn if you push yourself too soon in one direction you may find that events conspire to push you back the way you came. Seriously, what’s the rush?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Yes, you have been struggling to reach your true potential, but the good news is you are about to enter a brief but intense phase of activity that is designed to bring out the best in you – and your best is way above the best your rivals can offer.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

No matter how much you enjoy what you are doing at the moment you must not push yourself too hard. The planets warn you may not be as physically robust as you like to believe, so be kinder to your body between now and the weekend .

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You don’t see the point in getting worked up about issues you have no way of changing or controlling but someone seems to believe it’s because you don’t care. Find a way to let them know you do care, but don’t indulge in false emotions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The next few days will be a bit chaotic and you will have to accept that things are unlikely to settle down again before the weekend. Maybe you can use that chaos to sneak through something you would not get away with in calmer times.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Get out and about and show your face to the world. Cosmic activity in and around the friendship area of your chart means that people you meet while socializing and on the move will be open to your suggestions, so suggest something that’s fun.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Quit aiming for perfection and accept that not everything you do in life can be at the absolute peak every hour of every day. You have run yourself ragged in recent weeks and need to slow things down a bit. Maybe it’s time to take a vacation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your heart will definitely rule your head today, which may come as a surprise to those people who thought you were lacking in empathy. Yes, it sometimes seems as if you possess a computer-like mind but you also have feelings like everyone else.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

According to the planets you owe someone a favour and will get the chance to repay it today. Stop what you are doing for an hour or two and put yourself at the exclusive disposal of a friend or family member who needs your assistance.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com