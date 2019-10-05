Your daily horoscope: October 5

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A family member will need your assistance over the coming year, maybe on several occasions, and you won’t hesitate to support them in any way you can. Just remember that your goal should be to help them to help themselves, not to do it all for them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will impress some very important people with your can-do attitude this weekend, but you could annoy them too if you get too big for your boots. The last thing they want is someone like you challenging them and threatening to take their jobs!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Anyone who believes you will change your plans just to make them feel good is obviously unaware that a Taurus NEVER goes back on what they have decided. As one of the zodiac’s “fixed” signs you think and act in a well-defined groove.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Certain facts and figures don’t add up and you must make it your business to find out why that is the case. It may be that there is nothing untoward going on, but it could also be the case that someone is trying to profit from your efforts.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today’s lunar eclipse of Saturn warns you could fall out with someone you usually get along with quite well. Hopefully it will be one of those disputes that is here today and gone tomorrow, but it could drag on if you don’t make an effort to resolve it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You take your responsibilities in life extremely seriously, and that’s good, but there is a danger this weekend that you could believe you have to act on something when your best choice would be to leave well alone. You can’t heal the world Leo.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is so much you can accomplish now IF you have the courage to back up your beliefs with action. Also, under no circumstances should you allow your emotions to overrule logic and common sense. That way confusion and maybe even disaster lay.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Speak your mind clearly and firmly over the next 48 hours and don’t worry that you might upset or annoy other people. You are perfectly entitled to put your beliefs and opinions into the public domain – in fact it would be a poorer place without them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have a habit of doing something that many people find worrying – that is, telling the truth. And you have no intention of holding back this weekend just because certain individuals might be offended by your frankness. By all means offend them some more!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you give your imagination permission to roam there is a very good chance that you will come up with an idea that could make you a lot of money. If you do, keep it to yourself for the time being. Don’t let others steal it from you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You really don’t care what other people think about you, and it amazes you when they feel that you should. Today’s lunar eclipse of Saturn, your ruler, means you are in no mood to go easy on people you consider to be your intellectual inferiors (just about everybody!).

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart will call into question a number of things you usually take for granted. It may be an uncomfortable experience but it will also encourage you not to be quite so rigid in your beliefs in future.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Use your powers of persuasion to impress a group of people you have admired for quite some time. Both in your personal life and at work you will find that friends and strangers alike value your opinions rather more than you expected them to.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com