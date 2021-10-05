 Skip to main content
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: October 5

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Libra.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of the stars on your birthday is that you need to stop switching between this goal and that goal and concentrate on a single objective. What is it that inspires you most in life? Make that your focus every minute of every day.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

No matter how difficult a relationship may have been in recent weeks it will get a lot easier over the next few days. Both the approaching new moon and also the influence of Pluto, planet of transformation, will highlight how the rift can be healed.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you need help over the next 24 hours you must speak up about it. Friends and family members will rally round and assist you in any way they can but only if they know you are struggling. Why suffer in silence when you don’t have to?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

No matter how difficult your current task may be you will tackle it with ease. The influence of tomorrow’s new moon in your fellow air sign of Libra will give you the extra energy and self-belief you need to turn a challenge into a triumph.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You seem to have got yourself a reputation for making ruthless decisions but there is a wonderful human being lurking under that tough outer shell and what occurs today will soften your image with the people who count – and that’s just about everyone.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have been held back by petty details for too long and must now break free of the restrictions you have allowed others to impose on you. They won’t like it, of course – they’ve grown used to controlling you – but since when did their feelings matter?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As the approaching new moon falls in the most materialistic area of your chart you can and you must put money matters and business issues first over the next few days. It’s not wrong to want to earn more, but make sure it’s for the right reasons.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Tomorrow’s new moon in your sign will bring the kind of wonderful surprise that comes into your life all too rarely. Don’t waste time wondering why you have been singled out for so much good fortune – trust that the universe knows you are worth it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What you need to recognize now is that in the greater scheme of things no good deed goes unnoticed or unrewarded. You are about to gain something of value that you used to believe would never be yours. Believe you deserve it – because you do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As someone who tends to leave things to the very last minute you won’t be happy at having to finish a task or chore immediately, but when it’s done you’ll be glad you did. Don’t work on it alone though – others will help if you ask them to.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

All those doubts you have been struggling with should start to disappear over the next few days. Pluto in your sign has been causing all sorts of grief but now it is about to move in your favour again – and you’ve got lots of making up to do!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to get past the idea that you must prove yourself over and over again. To who? To other people? Why should you care about them? To yourself? Why? You know what you are capable of – and if you don’t, you’ll soon find out.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are the kind of person who likes to think they are doing something good with their life and what happens over the next few days will give you no end of opportunities to make yourself useful. You won’t just do something good, you’ll do something great.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

