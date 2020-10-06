 Skip to main content
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: October 6

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Libra.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Have you found your vocation in life? Is there an activity that attracts you so much that you cannot leave it alone? If so, keep at it. If not, expect to be drawn into something that brings new meaning to your existence. It could become the centre of your world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There is no need to feel threatened by someone whose power exceeds your own. If you see them as an enemy then that is what they will become. If you see them as someone you don’t need to fight with they won’t cause you any trouble at all.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you want to accomplish something big then you will need to be more open and outgoing when dealing with people who can help you move forward. Make friends with those who can make things happen for you – by making things happen for them as well.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A bit of an emotional letdown is likely after the excitement of the past few days but it won’t last long and soon you will be on a high again. Your Gemini way with words will get you anything you desire – but think quality, not quantity.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You would be smart not to trust someone just because they say they can do great things for you. Maybe they can, maybe they can’t, but it’s always a bad move to put your fate in someone else’s hands. How about trusting yourself for a change?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The week may have started off on the slow side but over the next few days events will come thick and fast and soon you will be running as fast as you can just to stay in the same place. If you get the chance to relax today, take it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There are things going on behind the scenes that you cannot possibly know about, so if you put two and two together today chances are the answer you get won’t be four. Play safe: don’t jump to conclusions and don’t make important decisions.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you are finding it hard to make up your mind about what you should be doing then stop trying and let the winds of fate guide you. Something will happen over the next few days that opens up a world of new possibilities, so be ready for it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is no reason at all why you should not be enjoying life at the moment but you seem to be making things difficult for yourself by thinking too much. Switch off that voice in your head that is constantly arguing with itself. Do what feels natural.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There may be times over the next few days when it seems as if your lucky streak is coming to an end but it’s unlikely to be true, so be positive in your thinking and be alert for openings and opportunities that come at you out of the blue.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be conservative by nature but you are also capable of turning the world on its head if you think it is necessary. Huge changes are coming and you will have a role to play in the new order that is forming. Are you ready to act?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you hear something you are not supposed to hear today you must keep it to yourself. It may be tempting to tell the world about it but if you do the consequences could be way outside what you were expecting. You don’t yet know all the facts.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may be tempting to talk up your role in a project to make yourself look important but is that really such a good idea? What happens if it goes wrong and attracts a great deal of criticism? Do you want most of it aimed at you?

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Read most recent letters to the editor.

