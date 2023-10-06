Open this photo in gallery: LibraiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Make a point of setting yourself targets that are harder to reach than those you set yourself over the previous 12 months. You have more talent in your little finger than most people have in their entire bodies and you must make better use of it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you allow yourself to get emotional about an issue that is of only minor importance today you face the prospect of ruining the entire weekend to follow. No matter how annoying some people may be they are not worth getting worked up about.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone you meet on your travels over the next 24 hours will make a suggestion that seems silly to begin with but after giving it some thought you may decide it is actually quite an attractive idea. Give it a go, because it could be unexpectedly enjoyable.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The most important thing today is that you have faith in your own ideas and do not allow less adventurous types to talk you out of pursuing them. Yes, maybe you are aiming too high, but that is infinitely better than aiming too low!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You are in no mood to sit quietly and watch the world go by – you want to be out there making things happen both for yourself and for other people. If you get involved in a cause of some kind it could become a central part of your life.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t worry if what you have to say to friends and loved ones is not what they were hoping to hear. It may be upsetting for them in the short-term but over a longer period of time they will realize it was very much for their own good.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is no point being subtle with people who seem incapable of responding to hints. Instead, spell out for them in plain and simple language what they are doing wrong and why, if they keep at it, disaster is sure to follow. They’ll get the message.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Do not allow your rivals to sow seeds of doubt in your mind. This is your time of year and almost anything is possible, which is why some people will go out of their way to talk down your ambitions. Pay no heed to their fear-mongering jibes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

At this time of year it is often best to keep a low profile – not so low that other people forget you exist but low enough not to attract unwanted attention. You will get your chance to shine soon enough but keep your head down for now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The planets indicate you will accomplish more in the long-term if you make a point of co-operating with the kind of people you don’t always get along with. Interacting with a wide range of people should be seen as an investment, not an expense.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Although what occurs on the work front today may take you by surprise you will react quicker than your colleagues and rivals and make sure you are the one who benefits the most. No one is better than you at turning a challenge into an opportunity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Resist the urge to change things for no good reason today. Most likely you are simply bored and need to do something different but the planets warn that any changes you make now won’t be easy to change back again if you don’t like the results.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What you need to recognize is that there does not always have to be a winner and a loser. Life is not a zero sum game and with a little bit of thought and goodwill everyone can come out of the current situation richer than they went in.

