Your daily horoscope: October 6

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

With a new moon on your birthday, and power planet Pluto working in your favor, the omens for the coming year are not just good, they’re magnificent! Dream the impossible dream, then make it happen one day at a time. You’re master of your fate at last.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There is a strong possibility that loved ones and work colleagues will disagree with what you want to do today and according to the planets they are right to be wary. You could do worse than listen to their concerns, and then maybe act on them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What takes place over the next 24 hours may not be entirely to your liking but you are advised to go along with it anyway because others will benefit from it and that means you will too in the long-term. Your fates are closely aligned.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Work on something today that is designed to make the world a better place. Not only will it help you feel good about yourself again but it could also have a beneficial effect on your own hopes and dreams. It’s your world too.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There are so many things in your life that are taking up too much space, both in a physical sense and in the sense that their presence limits your thoughts and feelings. Today’s new moon will help clear away all the junk – and there’s plenty of it!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Everything is so up in the air at the moment that there is no telling what your life will look like when it all comes down again. All you can do is live day by day and hour by hour – and strive to enjoy every moment of it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Yes, you could give up on a project that isn’t working out the way you hoped it would, but the cosmic picture urges caution. Both the new moon and Pluto indicate that some kind of breakthrough is imminent, so keep working at it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The world is your playground Libra and you would be a fool not to enjoy it in every possible way. Today’s new moon in your sign, combined with Pluto’s positive influence, will open doors you never knew existed – and they’ll take you to some marvelous places.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something has been building up beneath the surface and now it is about to burst through, so be ready for anything! The good news is that whatever changes take place over the next 24 hours they will be totally in your favor. You’ve got Pluto power on your side.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There seems to be an added urgency to your activities at the moment, most likely because you sense you need to act now, this very minute, to take advantage of all those fantastic new opportunities. Think fast, move fast and don’t wait for stragglers.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

To say changes are likely is not saying nearly enough. With power planet Pluto moving in your favor again your world is about to be rocked in a number of very productive ways. Changes are good for you, so embrace them with body, mind and soul.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something out of the ordinary that occurs today will leave you open-mouthed in shock, but don’t sit there like a zombie for too long because you’ve got to get moving. Accept what happens in all its outrageous glory and then make it work for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is no point trying to manipulate events so they work in your favor because that isn’t going to happen. All you can do is react to what occurs today quickly and decisively and trust that your instincts are up to the task – and they are!

