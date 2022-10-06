Libra.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be remarkably ambitious over the coming year but there will also be times when you wonder if there isn’t more to life than just creating and consuming. Indeed there is and if you look hard enough you may very well find out what it is.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Avoid power struggles and office politics over the next 24 hours. The planets warn there is nothing to be gained by taking sides, because even if you are fortunate enough to choose the winning side you will still turn important people against you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If someone gives you a hard time today you must give them a hard time back, plus a little extra for forcing you to make the effort. You are under no obligation to accept the kind of behavior from other people that you would never impose on them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

So many things are going right for you now that you may wonder if you really deserve all the good things coming your way. That kind of thinking must be nipped in the bud. Of course you deserve them, and it would be ungrateful not to enjoy them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You could find yourself in a situation where the odds are stacked against you today. The planets warn there is no way you can improve those odds in your favor, so back off a bit and reduce potential points of friction both at home and at work.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Avoid the temptation to compare yourself to other people, because there will always be those who are better than you in certain areas. The only comparison you should be making now is between what you achieved yesterday and what you aim to achieve today.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If certain facts and figures do not add up today you must make it your personal mission to find out what is going on. Almost certainly someone has been less than honest about what they’ve been up to and you need to do something about it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to get emotional about what’s going on around you, because if others get a hint that something is bothering you they are likely to make you feel even worse around the time of Sunday’s full moon. Put a smile on your face, even if it’s fake.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your heart may not be in what you have been asked to do but you know you must do it anyway. Do the best job you are capable of today and show those who doubt you that you have no intention of letting your standards slip.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more impulsive you were yesterday the more you need to rein back on your activities over the next 24 hours, if only to catch your breath and plan your next foray into the big, bad world at large. Even a Sag needs a break now and then.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be a perfectionist by nature but in recent weeks you have discovered that sometimes just getting things finished is enough and that is very much the message of the stars for you today. You can always go back later on and tidy up your efforts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

All eyes are on you at the moment and no doubt you are enjoying the experience but don’t put your entire life story into the public domain or you may regret it later on. Keep a little of yourself in reserve. A sense of mystery can be so important.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Before you make any kind of move today you must ask yourself if the risks are worth the potential rewards. This may be one of those occasions when it is smarter to back off a bit and let other people make the running. Learn from their mistakes.

