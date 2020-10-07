Your daily horoscope: October 7

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you feel you deserve more from life financially then speak up about it. There is no end of wealth out there in the world and a significant slice of it should be coming your way – but you do need to let the powers that be know what it is you desire.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Why are you worrying about things that could go wrong but most likely will not? The more you worry the more you send out negative vibrations, and the more you send out negative vibrations the more likely it is bad things will happen. Stop worrying, start smiling.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you need to get back with someone you fell out with a while ago the best way to do it is to hold up your hands and say “yeah, I was wrong”. You’ll hate doing it but it’s the only way to get things back to how they were before.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Whatever you are working on at the moment you need to pace yourself carefully. Try moving ahead at a steady pace rather than stopping and starting and speeding up and slowing down. A little bit of consistent effort will go a very long way.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Do you focus on what has gone wrong, or do you focus on what has gone right? You should not have to ask that question of yourself but you do seem to be dwelling too much on the negative rather than the positive. That’s a mistake.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

By all means apologize to someone for what you did wrong, but if they expect you to beg for forgiveness tell them to get lost. If an apology is not good enough for them then they are not good enough to be your friend. Ditch them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will want to be on the move today but other people will want you to stay where you are. You may not want to fall out with them but it’s your life and you are the one who must make the decisions. Make sure they know that.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is a task that has to be done and the sooner you get on with it and get it finished the better. Your attitude toward doing it is of major importance. Make a good job of it today and maybe you won’t have to do it again tomorrow.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you’ve got a crush on someone you are advised to keep it a secret, at least for the time being. They most likely have feelings for you too but the relationship will get off to a better start if you let the romantic tension build for a while.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may have to deal with someone who is down on their luck. Not only should you provide them with a shoulder to cry on but you should give them the kind of advice that not only cheers them up but shows them how to turn their life around.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Forget about details and petty distractions and focus on the bigger picture. The small stuff can be fun but it won’t lead to the answers you’re looking for. What is the main story or theme that winds its way through your life? That’s what you need to look at.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You can easily get what you want today, simply by saying the right thing to the right person at the right time. Turn on the charm and don’t turn it off again until you have got whatever it is you desire. You can at times be extremely persuasive.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A little bit of gentle persuasion will go a long way over the next 24 hours. Your way with words is such that even when others suspect you are spinning them a rather tall tale they won’t really mind – they enjoy hearing the way you speak.

