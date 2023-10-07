Open this photo in gallery: LibraiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter’s influence on your birthday will help you find new ways to make money over the coming year but make sure those ways are both legal and ethical. Be distrustful of anything that comes easy to you – what you work for the hardest will be worth the most

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you are the sort of Aries who enjoys rushing here, there and everywhere you will have a really good weekend. This is one of those occasions when even the simplest of plans is likely to go awry, so follow your instincts instead.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The planets warn if you put off an important task any longer you could fall foul of the powers that be. If you signed up to complete something by a certain time and to a certain standard you really must deliver – if not, your reputation will nosedive.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more disruptions you face this weekend the more you will be inspired to deal with them and show you have what it takes to get things done. So many people cannot be bothered to make a difference in life but no way are you one of them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A phase in your life is coming to an end and if you are smart you will wish it a fond farewell and help it on its way. No matter how attached you may have been to it in the past it is now well beyond its sell-by date.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There will be a number surprises for you over the next 48 hours, some of which you will enjoy and some of which will annoy you. In all cases, however, you must stay calm and avoid going to extremes of either joy or despair. It’s just life.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Some really big changes are coming your way and you need to prepare yourself mentally and emotionally as to what that might mean for you personally. The good news is that if you choose to embrace those changes they will mostly work in your favor.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun remains in your sign until the 23rd, so don’t worry if you have not yet started something new and exciting because you’ve still got plenty of time. Don’t sit back and wait for good things to happen – get out there and make them happen yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The best way to deal with a work or financial problem is to approach it from an unusual angle. A little bit of lateral thinking could pay off in a very big way this weekend, so don’t limit your mind to old ways of thinking.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are in one of those moods when you can’t leave things alone and will be making changes left, right and centre this weekend. Not everyone will applaud your efforts but that won’t worry you in the slightest – you simply do not care what other people think.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart will bring opportunities aplenty over the next few weeks but it is up to you to make something of them. It is your destiny to do big things in the world, and it is time to get serious about it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

An unexpected event may disrupt your momentum over the next 48 hours but you must not let it stop you for good. Use the energy of the sun and Mars in the most adventurous area of your chart to power yourself on to the finish.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Be on your guard this weekend and refuse to allow anyone to make important decisions on your behalf. The more others say you can trust them the more likely it is they will lead you down completely the wrong path. If in any doubt, do nothing.

