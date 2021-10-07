Your daily horoscope: October 7

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your people skills will reach impressive levels over the coming year and few will be able to resist your charms – and few will want to. Even when you have to be tough with people you’ll do so in ways that don’t make them feel bad about themselves.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

People in positions of influence will go out of their way to help you climb the ladder of success in the weeks and months to come but today you must focus on less competitive matters, such as relationships of a family and romantic nature.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will be asking some searching questions of yourself over the next few days and it’s of the utmost importance that you ask them in the right way. Don’t be hard on yourself if certain things have gone wrong. What matters is that you’ve learned from them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The entry of Venus into your opposite sign today will help you smooth over partnership issues that have been causing some friction. You don’t have to give ground if you believe you are in the right but try to recognize there are two sides to every story.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You must keep channels of communication open today and you must make sure that the words you use are both simple and effective. On the work front, especially, you would be wise to cut out unnecessary pleasantries and get straight to the point.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to get bogged down in details. As Venus moves into the most creative area of your chart you can afford to look more at the bigger picture. Also, focus on what you hope to achieve in the future – it’s more about tomorrow than it is about today.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Are you ready to embark on a new adventure? Of course you are. The good news today is that even your critics, some of whom oppose you on just about everything, can see you need to spread your wings a bit and are unlikely to stand in your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try to see people as they are, not as you would like them to be. As your ruler Venus moves into the most open area of your chart today you will find it easier to accept others’ strange little ways – and they will find it easier to accept yours.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A project you had high hopes for is beginning to hold you back a bit and now you must either step up your efforts and get it done or drop it and do something else. Having put so much effort into it already you really should give it 100 per cent.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Venus, planet of harmony, moves into your sign today, which among other things suggests you will be a lot more laidback about life and its struggles than you have been of late. Every time you are challenged, ask yourself if it really deserves a response.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What would you do if you knew you could not fail? Do it right now. No matter how many setbacks you may have experienced in recent weeks your future looks exceedingly bright, so stop doubting yourself, get out into the world and put on a show.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The only reason something is worrying you so much is because you don’t understand it, but the planets indicate that if you make an effort to get your head around the issue today everything will become crystal clear. Don’t let needless anxieties rule you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Some people will never share the same values as you, so quit trying to please them and do your own thing in your own way and for your own reasons. You’ll do your best work by far if you blot out distractions and pretend only your own world exists.

