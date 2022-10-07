Libra.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Pluto link on your birthday will sharpen your mind and make it easy for you to grasp ideas that other people find difficult. Don’t fall into the trap of thinking you know it all though – there will always be something new to learn.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Co-operation is a must today, both at home and at work. It’s certainly unlikely that you will get far on your own. Forget about your ego and let others know you need their assistance. If you sound sincere about it they will be only too eager to help.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to be such a perfectionist today. With mind planet Mercury linked to power planet Pluto you may think you have to prove you are better at something than everyone else but it isn’t true. Never forget you’re a human being, not a robot!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If someone lets you down today – and there is every chance they will – don’t let it get to you. Life is full of disappointments and on the overall scale this one is really quite minor. You’ll feel better if you treat it as a bit of a joke.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be hurting on the inside at the moment but try not to let anyone see it. Put on your bravest face and confront the world as if nothing could possibly go wrong and, miraculously, it won’t be long before everything starts going right again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The facts are very much on your side at the moment, so don’t listen to those who say you have got the wrong end of the stick, because you haven’t. Point out the flaws in their thinking, if you can be bothered, then carry on as before.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, links with power planet Pluto today, so you may be somewhat assertive in your manner. By all means insist that things are done your way but leave others some wiggle room so they don’t feel as if they have no power of their own.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Keep your plans to yourself, or at least keep them vague. As an air sign you enjoy sharing your aims with friends and colleagues but the planets warn that may not be such a good idea over the next 24 hours. They don’t need to know.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to sit down with a close friend or family member and have a serious talk with them about what they’ve been up to. Try not to sound as if you have already passed judgment on them. They need to know you will be understanding.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A short-term loss can be turned into a long-term gain, simply by learning from your mistakes and then trying again. One of the good things about your sign is that you are rarely rigid in your thinking, which means you don’t get the same thing wrong twice.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Pluto in your sign links with mind planet Mercury today, so you won’t be short of big ideas. And as Pluto is coming to the end of its retrograde phase you will soon get the chance to turn those big ideas into successful and profitable realities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may think you can get away with some sort of outrageous behaviour today but you need to be careful because although most people will be forgiving one very important person may not be. Keep your excesses at a reasonable level, for now at least.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The most important thing today is that you stick to the rules, even if you suspect that some of those rules are of dubious value. Someone in a position of authority will be watching you closely and if you take liberties may come down on you hard.

