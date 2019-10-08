Your daily horoscope: October 8

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Venus moves into the area of your chart that governs what you own and what you earn on your birthday, so you’ll be thinking about what you need in terms of money and possessions. Could you lead a simpler and less materialistic life? You could, and you should.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your cash-flow situation may be causing you some concern but it is not in the least bit disastrous, so don’t panic. This might though be a good time to seek expert advice about your finances – but only if you are prepared to act on it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Take advantage of an opportunity that someone else has missed and make yourself some money. Don’t feel guilty that you are cashing in on what should have been their payday – that’s their fault for not being as on the ball as you are.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If someone attacks your reputation today you must defend yourself. If you let them get away with saying things about you that are not true it will encourage them to be even more reckless in the future. Hit back quick and hit back hard.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There may be a dozen things you want to get done today but it’s unlikely you will find the energy or the motivation to do more than one or two of them, if that. Don’t be too hard on yourself. Even Cancer has an off day now and again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Stay calm and think positively at all times, especially when dealing with domestic upheavals. The thing to remember is that nothing has been decided yet – a lot still depends on how willing partners and loved ones are to adapt. So encourage them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Narrow your focus to your immediate environment and forget about all those big dreams and schemes you have for changing the world. One day you may get the chance to do just that but today it’s what is happening on your doorstep that matters.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you think deeply about your financial situation today you might come up with an answer to your problems. Even if you don’t you will realize that the issues you are worrying about may not be as ruinous as you once believed. There’s always a way forward.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Go your own way and do your own thing and pay no heed to those who say you are being selfish. They’re right, of course, you are, but so what? You have one life to live and it’s entirely up to you what you choose to do with it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Trust your instincts today, because the planets suggest that your gut reactions will be more reliable than what other people tell you. Also, note down any ideas that pop into your head throughout the day. Some of them will be so good you must not forget them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Play to your strengths and focus only on things you know you are good at. There may be a number of interesting activities going on around you but you must be disciplined and ignore them, otherwise they will eat up your time and energy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may need to make a tactical retreat today, especially if you find yourself at odds with someone who is clearly out of your league in terms of power and influence. Hopefully common sense will prevail and you’ll back off and live to fight another day.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your mind is working super fast at the moment, and that’s good, but there is a danger that you will jump from one idea to another so quickly that you risk leaving people behind. Make sure everyone understands you perfectly before moving on.

