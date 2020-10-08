Your daily horoscope: October 8

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

By all means help others over the coming year but don’t forget to help yourself too. The creative side of your nature will urge you to try something new and you must not resist. Success is not something to wait for, it’s something to build here and now.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t be surprised if you get conflicting messages from colleagues and employers today. Most likely they don’t really know what it is they want, so it’s no surprise they’re having trouble giving instructions to you. Be patient – they’ll work it out eventually.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your logic circuits may be a bit messed up today, so try not to get yourself into situations where you are expected to make quick and accurate decisions. You won’t be the only one who is a bit mixed up, so don’t blame yourself for any confusion.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Although Mars, your ruler, is moving through your sign at the moment it may feel as if your confidence is draining away. The good news is that come the weekend your self-belief will have returned and you’ll be back to your awesome best.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is a very real possibility that someone will try to trick you today, so be on your guard and take nothing you see or hear at face value. You may think you are too smart to be fooled but some people are very good at playing deceptive games.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Why are you worrying about something that you know is not worth the hassle? Whatever that something happens to be you can and you must put it out of your mind. Focus on what is going right in your life, not on what appears to be going wrong.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your mind may not be working at its quickest or clearest at the moment but you are still aware of what others are up to, so don’t fall for their tricks. If in doubt – about anything – simply refuse to give an opinion or make a decision.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There seem to be a lot of negative emotions flying about at the moment and you must do everything in your power to make sure they don’t affect you. Look on the bright side in all situations – but don’t expect too many people to follow your lead.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may be tempting to ignore a problem in the hope that it will go away but the planets indicate that is not going to happen. Do what Scorpios do best: focus on the issue with laser-like intensity and don’t give up on it until it’s been resolved.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must be careful what you say over the next few days, because if you are not absolutely clear what you mean then your rivals will seize on that and make it look as if you don’t know what you are talking about. You cannot afford to be vague.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

No matter how dark a situation may appear to be you must look on the bright side. The planets suggest you have precious little to worry about at the moment but your mind needs to be convinced of that. Focus on facts, not hearsay or gossip.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This should be one of the most exciting times of the year for you, so why the feeling of impending doom? Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart is playing tricks on your mind, but you don’t have to be fooled. Be relentlessly positive today.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Any kind of negative news can and must be ignored. Almost certainly it comes from people who are trying to bring you down to their level of doubt and confusion. Your world is good and getting better by the minute, so keep smiling and keep winning.

