Your daily horoscope: October 8

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The influence of Mars on your birthday will give you an extra shot of courage and confidence and there won’t be too many things over the coming year that you can’t handle. Don’t try to do everything though. Be selective in your passions, and in your friendships.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You know what you should be doing and you know if you don’t get started on it now it will become increasingly difficult, so get your act together and get busy. Don’t worry what others might be getting up to – the rest of the world is not your concern.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Opportunities to shine in your career are there for the taking and you can and you must make the most of them. Others may not approve of the choices you make but why should that matter? Your deeds trump their opinions every time.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Today’s sun-Mars union in the most dynamic area of your chart is about as good an omen as you can hope for. Identify your number one priority and go after it with everything you’ve got. Second best is not an option. Excellence must be your only goal.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may not be much in the mood for working at the moment but there are a few practical matters that must be taken care of, especially on the home front where others are hoping you will take the lead. Deal with them quickly and then move on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may decide to give up on a friendship today, and it won’t worry you in the slightest. The simple fact is you are fed-up having to make excuses for someone and now, as far as you are concerned, they are on their own again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something of value is coming your way but you may have to fight to hold on to it. Fortunately, you are in one of those moods when you have no intention of taking a supporting role. You’re the star and you expect to be rewarded for it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your reputation for indecision is completely undeserved and today’s sun-Mars link in your sign will convince even your biggest critics that you have what it takes to identify a goal and go after it with complete self-belief. Watch out world, Libra’s on the warpath!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you want something good to come of the dreams and schemes you’ve been hatching in your brain then you must ignore any and all criticism and just go for it. Yes, sacrifices will have to be made, but since when have you been afraid to make tough decisions?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Do you know what your limits are? You may think you do, but what a friend or co-worker tells you today will encourage you to reappraise your skills and recognize how much more is possible when you have total self-belief. The world won’t be enough!

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may feel as if forces over which you have no control are pushing you in a direction you don’t want to go, and most likely that’s true, but later on you will realize it’s exactly where you most need to be. You may even enjoy it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you hear something interesting about a friend today you are strongly advised to keep the information to yourself. If they find out later that it was you who was spreading the rumour, they may never forgive you. Don’t play games with other people’s feelings.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more friends and family and work colleagues rush this way and that like chickens minus their heads the more you must stay calm and find ways to tackle whatever crisis has gripped their attention. It’s not half as bad as they think it is.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com