Libra.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Pluto is strong on your birthday, which means if you want to get on in the world you must be ruthlessly focused. You must also make sure that loved ones know precisely what you will and will not put up with. Your peace of mind may depend on it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The full moon in your sign this weekend could make you a touch more emotional than usual, so think before you act and try not to say things you might regret later on. Your antics may impress some people but others won’t be amused.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

So many things seem to be happening at once now, so it’s hardly a surprise that you feel a bit confused. Don’t worry, you’re not the only one who can’t seem to work out what’s going on, so keep a low profile. The confusion will pass.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more you get out into the world this weekend the more the world will reward you with experiences that make you feel good to be alive. You are at your best when dealing with people on a one-to-one basis, so be sociable and make new friends.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may be tempting to let someone in a position of authority know what you think of them – not a lot – but while it may feel good for an hour or two later on you may regret being so confrontational. Don’t say things that might harm your career.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to recognize that other people have opinions too and sometimes those opinions will be the opposite of your own. If someone disagrees with you today don’t act as if it’s a declaration of war because it’s really not that serious an issue.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s not often you act impulsively but it’s likely you will do so this weekend. In a way that could be a good thing in that you need to escape your “nice” image, but it could also be bad if it costs you money, so be careful.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t allow other people to dictate to you in any way, shape or form over the next 48 hours. The planets warn that if they are allowed to call the shots once they will want to do so every single time. Get tough with them right from the start.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Someone will try to talk you into doing things you don’t want to do this weekend, but now you know that you can take defensive measures. Have an excuse ready as to why you cannot afford the time to assist them. It may be a lie but so what!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Be careful what you say while the moon is full, because once your mouth starts to move you may not be able to stop it coming out with all sorts of weird and wonderful stuff. You don’t need an opinion on every issue under the sun.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A family member will insist on making a huge drama out of a very small crisis this weekend. What can you do about it? Probably not much but you can resolve not to take their antics seriously. Don’t get angry with them, laugh at them instead.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s not often you get excitable but you could get worked up this weekend about things that previously did not bother you in the slightest. If it happens it happens, but you may have to apologize to someone later on for an uncharacteristic outburst.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A full moon in the money area of your chart warns if you go on a spending spree over the next 48 hours you will regret it later on when you realize you don’t have the cash to buy something you truly desire. Self-control is a must.

