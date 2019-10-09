Your daily horoscope: October 9

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The coming year should be fun as far as relationships generally are concerned, and affairs of the heart could be spectacular. Even if you are the sort of Libra who is usually self-controlled you may act a bit wild at times – and that’s good!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You hate being predictable and because life has been a bit dull of late you may decide to do something outrageous today. Whatever that something is make sure you have a way to shut it down fast – you could attract the wrong sort of attention.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If a love relationship has not been going too well in recent weeks you can get it back on track by swallowing your pride and admitting that you were to blame for what went wrong. You don’t have to believe it, you just have to say it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Something you did for a friend or loved one and have since forgotten about will be repaid in full between now and the end of the week. Hopefully it will encourage you to help other people even more in the future. Good deeds are always rewarded.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

By all means voice your opinions but if you must be critical of someone whose power exceeds your own try wrapping what you say in thick sugar coating. The last thing you need now is to make an enemy of someone who should be on your side.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You won’t be interested in getting your hands dirty today, and why should you when there are plenty of people who are willing to get stuck in for you. Your task is to direct them so they do a good job – then take the credit for yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You won’t hesitate to act where an affair of the heart is concerned over the next few days. You know what needs to be done to turn the relationship around, so get on and do it and don’t think of the consequences – on balance they can only be good.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The one thing you must not allow yourself to get emotional about is money. Yes, of course, it’s important but if you lose your head and start making decisions that are based primarily on wishful thinking you could lose more than you gain.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something you think is a problem is not really a problem at all, and if you can shift the way you look at it to a more positive angle you will see the solution that has been so elusive. Above all, don’t see life as a problem – it’s a joy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A setback of some kind may be annoying but it’s not the end of the world, so don’t overreact. If you find that the more time and money you invest in something brings ever decreasing returns you should take the hint and drop it altogether.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There has been a bit too much wishful thinking in your life in recent weeks and you need to get back to that mindset where you rely only on facts and figures, plus a large dash of common sense. Dreams have their place, but not here and now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be a bit more impetuous than usual, thanks to the sun moving through the most adventurous area of your chart, but don’t get carried away and do something rash. Time spent thinking and planning will not be time wasted. It never is.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you have any doubts at all that what you are working on is not right and proper then stop immediately. Nothing is more important than being able to look in the mirror and tell yourself that your actions help people rather than hurt them.

