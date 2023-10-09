Open this photo in gallery: LibraiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A more forgiving attitude will benefit you immensely over the coming year. Forgive others for not being as smart (as you would like them to be), and forgive yourself for sometimes losing sight of the fact that life, while not always perfect, should always be enjoyed.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you fear the worst as the new week begins then you should not be surprised if bad things begin to occur. A positive mood is an absolute must in the lead up to next weekend’s solar eclipse. You’re not a victim, so don’t think like one.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Take care not to bite off more than you can chew today, especially on the work front where others will happily add their burdens to your own if you let them. You were not put on Earth to make life easier for everyone else but harder for yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You can either start the week in a frenzy of activity or you can plan ahead and take what you are working on a step at a time. You are more likely to make a success of what you are doing if you approach it in a measured fashion.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have felt for some time that you are not getting the recognition and the rewards that you deserve, so do something about it. If you don’t get out of your current situation at least twice as much as you put in then you are being short-changed!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Venus moves into the money area of your chart today, so if you need to give your finances a boost then start thinking about how you can make that happen. Begin by making some of those ideas that have made a home in your head pay for their keep.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Good luck of one sort or another is coming your way and there is every chance that before the current week is done both your material and emotional situation will have improved considerably. It’s not really luck though – you deserve your good fortune.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t worry too much if someone in a position of authority seems difficult to get along with, because it’s unlikely to be because of anything you may have said or done. Not everyone can start a new day, let alone a new week, matching your lust for life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If someone at work or in your social scene is too lazy to make an effort for themselves you must not make it for them. There is a fine line between doing a genuine good deed and being taken for a fool – make sure you know where it is.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You won’t have to work too hard to make an impression with your employer and senior colleagues today. In fact if anything they will go out of their way to impress you. You must be doing something right, so don’t change a thing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have so much going for you now that it would be a crime if you were to slow down and let some really great opportunities pass you by. Be alert for new openings and don’t hesitate to act if one of them seems tailor-made for you personally.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If a colleague or partner has been giving you a hard time of late you must not allow that to deflect you from your No. 1 goal, which is to move up in the world. According to the planets you may in fact be better off without them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more others condemn a friend for some kind of mistake the more you must make it your business to stand by their side and support them. Not being perfect yourself you know how hard it can be to keep to the straight and narrow.

