Your daily horoscope: October 9

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mars and Pluto are strong on your birthday, which means the odds may at times seem overwhelming. Be bold and rise to the challenge. As a cardinal sign you are at your best when your back is to the wall and you have no choice but to fight.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

No one is out to get you. With Mars moving retrograde through your sign and squaring up to power planet Pluto today it may seem as if the powers that be have got you in their sights, but it isn’t true – it’s your own sight that’s a bit wonky.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If someone approaches you with a surefire, can’t-go-wrong deal today you are advised to give it, and them, a miss. No matter how persuasive they may be the planets warn it is you who will end up footing the bill – and it could be a large one.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must not allow friends or colleagues to pressure you into doing something you don’t really believe in. You may want to show willing and help them out but almost certainly it is you who will pay the price if you do. Say “no” – and mean it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Mars in the career area of your chart makes you intensely ambitious but other influences warn you need to tread carefully when dealing with institutions and people in positions of authority. Ambition alone won’t be enough to protect you from your rivals.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You can, if you wish, share your dreams and schemes with other people but don’t expect to get much in the way of support. Those you confide in could be horribly critical of your plans, so for your ego’s sake maybe you should keep them to yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t take what other people tell you too seriously today, especially if there is money at stake. A Mars-Pluto link warns you may have secret enemies who will delight in leading you astray if they get the chance. Demand facts every step of the way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Both at home and at work people are beginning to panic about what’s going on and that means they are more likely to let their emotions guide them. Stay calm and don’t allow yourself to be swayed by predictions of doom and gloom. They’re mostly wrong.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don’t have to work harder and longer to get more from life. In fact, the more you push yourself over the next few days the less likely it is you will move closer to your goals. Slow down. Relax. Good things will come your way regardless.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may get a bit irritable today and over the weekend, most likely because you cannot abide the negative attitudes of some of the people you have to deal with. Like it or not though you are on the same team, so learn to ignore their never-ending complaints.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Today’s Mars-Pluto link could lead to some kind of confrontation, and although you may be in a good enough position to win it’s likely you’ll take a few hits as well. Is a compromise possible? Probably not, so fight your corner and fight it well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A lot of sensible people seem to be doing a lot of stupid things at the moment but there is no reason why you should join in the madness. Stay apart from the crowd and make sure you don’t get dragged into situations that can only end in grief.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Do you focus on friendships, or do you focus on finances? No matter how much social activities may cost in cash terms over the next few days you are advised not to worry about it. Have fun whatever the price – over the longer term it will be worth it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com