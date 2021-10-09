Your daily horoscope: October 9

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your powers of persuasion will reach new heights over the coming year and you won’t hesitate to let the world know what it’s been doing wrong. Words alone may not be enough though – you’ll also need to get involved with causes that can change things.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This promises to be a week­end to remember, so if there are any chores that need doing either get them out of the way quickly or save them for another day. Getting with people on a one-to-one level could prove very interesting indeed.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Work matters are highlighted now and if you have made the right moves in recent weeks, which of course you have, your stock is sure to be on the rise. Don’t get carried away with your own brilliance though – you still need to do the little things right.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Not only do you have the motivation to do something remarkable now but you also have the strength and the stamina to see it through to the end. Some people may say you are over-reaching yourself but for you, right now, there are no limits.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There are signs that some of the people who mean most to you in life are worried about what you are up to. You must carry on with what you are doing but you also need to find time to explain to them why everything’s just fine.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The weekend won’t be short of fun and games and being the sort who enjoys being the centre of attention you will throw yourself into it body and soul. You may be exhausted come Monday morning but you can worry about that then.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must exercise self-discipline when dealing with money matters over the next 48 hours. You may think that you can push ahead and do as you please but the universe warns that may not be as easy as you appear to believe – and it will cost you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will be full of confidence this weekend and others will be drawn to your strength and your self-belief. Don’t get sidetracked too much helping friends and colleagues though – this is a time when your own needs and desires must come first.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you don’t feel like getting out into the world and showing your face then don’t force it. You are entitled to go your own way and do your own thing and if that means avoiding people, even loved ones, for a while then so be it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The most important thing this weekend is that you drop any ideas of pursuing a vendetta. It’s a major waste of your time and energy and isn’t worth it on any level. The past is over and done with, so leave it behind. Focus only on the future now.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart is once again inviting you to show what you can do. People in positions of power are already impressed by your attitude but before this weekend is over they will also be in awe of you!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Others can use underhand methods if they so wish but you hold yourself to a higher standard and must not let it slip. It may seem as if some of your less-than-honest rivals have an advantage but in the long-term your integrity will win.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The message of the stars this weekend is that you must keep plugging away at what you are doing, even if you cannot see the point of it. A lot is going on behind the scenes and eventually the penny will drop and you’ll understand what it’s all about.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com