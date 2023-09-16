Open this photo in gallery: Virgo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Uranus link on your birthday will direct your mind toward possibilities you may not have considered before. No matter how bizarre some of your ideas may be you must not reject them. If you embrace the unknown you could make a fortune.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you are expected to take part in an activity you would prefer to avoid this weekend you should put your doubts behind you and join in with the fun. You may be surprised how much you enjoy interacting with so many different kinds of people.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Cosmic activity in the most creative area of your chart will encourage you to do something out of the ordinary this weekend, something that makes the world sit up and take notice of your talents. There are no limits to what you can achieve.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you put your own needs on hold and do things for other people this weekend they will be in your debt to such an extent that you will be able to ask anything of them in return over the following few weeks. Does that give you ideas?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Yesterday’s new moon in one of the more outgoing areas of your chart means you won’t feel as tied down as you have been of late. Take the opportunity to get out and about in the world, but try not to spend more than you can afford.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be tempted to slow down a bit over the next 48 hours but why would you want to when there are so many interesting things going on in your world? You will soon get your second wind and then start moving faster than ever.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you did not start something new and exciting yesterday then do so this weekend. The new moon’s influence is still strong and anything you begin now is sure to be a success well before the end of the year. You’re on a roll!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Pay attention to what your inner voice tells you over the next 48 hours, because deep down you have begun to notice things that your conscious mind may still be unaware of. Don’t be afraid to do the opposite of what friends and colleagues suggest.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will need to be decisive this weekend, because the slightest hesitation could alert your rivals to the possibility that you don’t know as much as you claim. The best way to keep their doubts about you at bay is to think fast and act fast.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more friends and colleagues suggest you need to keep a low profile the more determined you will be to put on a show. You won’t mind being in the public eye this weekend, in fact you’ll enjoy it, so get out there and get noticed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to get over the idea that you need to ask other people’s permission to follow a certain course of action. You alone have the right to decide the what, how and when of your ambitions – and if they want to know the why, don’t tell them!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may feel a bit left out of what’s going on around you this weekend. It seems as if everyone but you has a goal and knows their responsibilities. On the other hand, that leaves you free from commitments so you can do your own thing.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Friends and colleagues will come out with the kind of weird and wonderful ideas that are easy to laugh at this weekend, but don’t dismiss them out of hand. There are some strange things going on at the moment, so maybe it’s you who is out of touch.

