Your daily horoscope: Sept 29

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will face some heavy responsibilities over the coming year but you must not let them take up all of your time and energy. With Venus and Mars, the relationship planets, very much on your side, affairs of the heart can and must occupy a central place.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you have been dancing to someone else’s tune in recent months that could be about to change. With Saturn turning direct today there is a real possibility that existing arrangements will be transformed over the days and weeks to come. Be ready.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will have to work extremely hard to reach the target you are aiming for today but since when was hard work something you try to avoid? With major challenges about to erupt it’s people like you – people with guts – who will make the difference.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun in your fellow air sign of Libra endows you with huge levels of confidence, and that’s just as well because coming events will throw everything up into the air and there is no telling where it will come down again – and it will come down, fast!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will be called upon to make some sort of sacrifice today, but before you do you need to ask yourself if the people who will benefit from your generosity deserve it. If you don’t think they do, you must have the courage to say “no”.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t be afraid to let those around you know what you think and how you feel today, even if the position you take on certain issues is guaranteed to cause a backlash. Communication is the key to changing things for the better, so speak up!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you come into money over the next few days you must be sensible and stash it somewhere where it can’t be got at. If nothing else it will give you a genuine reason to turn down requests for loans you are unlikely ever to see again.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Put your own needs first over the next 24 hours and don’t feel guilty about it. Both at home and at work people will say you are being selfish – and they’re right, you are – but if you don’t look out for No. 1 you won’t get anywhere worth going.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must not allow your workload to get on top of you, which it will do if you don’t have the courage to refuse when other people ask you to take on more responsibilities. Everything that needs to be done will get done eventually, so ease up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Someone you meet over the next few days could become very important to you professionally, so keep your eyes and ears open and make sure you are on your best behaviour whenever you are introduced to new people. That means no practical jokes Sag!

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Saturn, your ruler, ends its retrograde phase today, which means you will at last see situations as they are rather than as you hoped they might be. The difference could embarrass you, especially if you have made decisions that now need to be changed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your head may be filled with all sorts of ideas but how many of them have a genuine basis in reality? Probably very few, and as Saturn is strong today that fact will be hammered home again and again. Make sure you deal only in facts.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will have to make some tough decisions today, but you won’t have to make them alone. Cosmic activity in the friendship area of your chart means there are people you can turn to in times of need. Support each other and you’ll be fine.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com