Your daily horoscope: September 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Aim to be positive and progressive in everything you think, say and do over the coming year. The more you can persuade yourself to believe that life is good and getting better every minute the more likely it is events will work out the way you want them to.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You won’t need to push yourself too hard today because the people you live and work with will be more than happy to do things for you. Take advantage of their generosity but don’t expect them to be this obliging every day of the week.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

An idea or insight of some sort will excite you today, so much so that you will insist on sharing it with everyone you meet. Don’t expect others to be so enthused about it though. It may be special for you, but not so much for them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

No matter how badly you have fallen out with someone you can still patch things up. According to the planets they are as eager as you to return things to the way they were before, so make the first move and get back on good terms again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You seem to be at one with the world today, and the world is clearly at one with you. No matter what you do and who you do it with there will be smiles aplenty. If only every day of every year could be this agreeable!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If this isn’t a lucky day for you it means you are not trying hard enough. Almost everyone you meet will want to do you favours and there is no reason at all why you should mistrust them. The more open you are the more loved you will be.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury’s link with power planet Pluto means you will find a way to get what it is you want today. If you get the chance to help other people get what they want too don’t hesitate – what you do for them will come back to you tenfold.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If your head tells you one thing and your heart tells you another today it is your head you should listen to. It may be true that not everything can be explained in purely rational terms, but for the time being that’s where the smart money is going.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You know what you are doing is right, even if everyone else seems to think it is wrong. Don’t listen to those who say you should change direction now. You are on the right track and that track is going to take you to some magical places.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Make an effort to be nice to everyone you meet. Not only will it help them feel good about themselves but they will feel good about you too. The general feeling of harmony may even convince you that the world is not such a bad place after all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

With power planet Pluto moving through your sign you are no doubt convinced you can turn your dreams into realities, and indeed you can. But try to make sure that your dreams don’t get in the way of other people’s dreams. Find ways to dream together.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The message of the stars today is that you must banish all thoughts of failure from your mind. If you act as if you cannot lose then almost certainly you won’t, and even if you do your loss will open up new possibilities for greater success in the future.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try not to get emotional about events over which you have no control. Sometimes it can be easy to despair that the world is falling apart but that’s far from the truth. Raise your sights and try to see the bigger picture, in which you have an important part.

