Your daily horoscope: September 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your passion for a creative project or program will burn brightly this year, but don’t let it consume you. It may be important, to you and to others, but there are many other things that need to be dealt with too. Don’t be a one-trick pony.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have always been of the opinion that actions speak louder than words, so why have you allowed yourself to get dragged into a shouting contest you cannot possibly win? Do something drastic and courageous today. In the beginning was the deed.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Failure is a fact of life and at some stage today you will need to take that truth on board and accept that in one area at least you are going to have to settle for second best, or maybe even third. Focus on what you are good at.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

An open mind is a must now, especially when dealing with people whose outlook on life seems a bit strange, if not downright weird. So long as what they say and do doesn’t affect you directly then simply let them get on with it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s okay to be assertive but don’t get so pushy over the next 24 hours that you start turning friends and work colleagues against you. Not everyone is going to be willing to jump at your command, so try leading by example instead.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have never been one to suffer fools gladly and as certain people have clearly lost touch with their senses you have every right to come down on them hard. Chances are it’s just a passing phase on their part but you can help it pass faster.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

This is an extremely positive time for you and with both the Sun and Mars moving through your sign you won’t hesitate to take advantage of the many opportunities the universe sends your way. Use your good fortune to help other people too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The planets are pushing you into situations where you have to defend yourself and while it may not be a comfortable experience it is a necessary one in that you need to toughen up. Show the doubters you know how to take care of yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your standards may be higher than most other people’s but if you want to get things done you may have to lower them a bit in some situations. Not everyone can be as courageous and committed as you Scorpio – and that’s what makes you special.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is no point getting angry about situations that are beyond your power to change. On the work front, especially, you need to accept that certain individuals have more power than you and are not afraid to use it. You can’t fight city hall!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your sixth sense is telling you that something is not quite right and if you are smart you will stop what you are working on and find out what that something is. It’s probably not important in the greater scheme of things … but why take the risk?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to find a constructive outlet for your energy and the best way to do that is to take on something of a creative or artistic nature that really challenges you. Think big on every level and don’t doubt for a moment that you will succeed.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A dispute of some kind is getting on your nerves, so make it your number one priority to end it, whatever it takes. Most likely it won’t take much at all as you are not the only one who is fed up with the whole business.

