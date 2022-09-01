Virgo.

HOROSCOPE IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Career and financial issues will go well for you this year but they will go even better if you throw off your fears and go after your ambitions with energy and commitment. Make believe you cannot possibly fail – and you will succeed beyond your wildest dreams.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will get advice from half a dozen directions today but deep down you already know what needs to be done. Trust your instincts and refuse to be intimidated by anyone who uses their reputation as an “expert” to try to influence your thinking.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be tempted to say “no” to someone whose offer for your services is much lower than you expected but the planets warn you would be smart to accept it. The experience you gain will enable you to command a bigger fee next time around.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t worry if your confidence takes a bit of a nose-dive over the next 24 hours because it’s part of a natural fluctuation and it won’t be long before your self-belief comes flooding back. There is actually no need to be anxious – you’re doing okay!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The best way to deal with a colleague who refuses to see sense is to let them go their own way and do their own thing. In a matter of hours they will be back with their tail between their legs admitting you were right and they were wrong.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If someone in a position of authority questions your commitment today you must raise your game and show them you are still No. 1 for energy and enthusiasm. What you didn’t do so well yesterday you will do with excellence today.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try not to appear too eager when dealing with people you do business with today. If they get the impression you are desperate to reach an agreement they will almost certainly offer you less than you are worth. Play hard to get and you’ll get more.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Forget about yesterday’s failures and focus on the successes you are going to enjoy in the very near future. You should know by now that energy spent lamenting what might have been is energy wasted. Always look forward, never look back.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something may be bothering you deeply but you must not let it show. If your rivals get the impression that you are unsure about what you are doing they won’t hesitate to find ways to make you feel even worse. Put on an act and make it good.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Today’s Mars-Jupiter link will energize you immensely and you will make an excellent job of whatever it is you are working on. Be careful you don’t exhaust yourself for no good reason though. It won’t take too much effort to impress important people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If someone in a position of authority asks you to do something you don’t feel comfortable with today you must say “no”. The more they try to threaten or bribe you the more you will know you are right to have nothing to do with it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to get over the idea that someone is plotting against you. Even if it is true – and almost certainly it isn’t – the planets indicate there is nothing they can do to actually hurt you. But you could hurt yourself by being overly anxious.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The message of the stars today is that it’s okay to give up on something that no longer excites you the way it once did. If you have not made a success of it by now that’s a clear sign it may be time to focus on something else.

