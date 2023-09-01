Open this photo in gallery: Virgo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Like it or not you are going to have to get tough with someone who continually lets you down over the coming 12 months. It will quickly become obvious that the only language they understand is language backed up by your willingness to punish them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You know what needs to be done, you know how to do it and you know it must be started this very minute. So what are you waiting for? You are sure to make a success of it no matter how much others might mock and complain.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you are serious about your ambitions you may have to sacrifice something that means a lot to you. The simple fact is there is not enough room in your life to go after two major pursuits at the same time – it must be one or the other.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Ambitious Mars in the most dynamic area of your chart means you are determined to move up in the world, but Saturn’s influence warns if you try to cut corners you may come crashing down again. If success is worth it then it’s worth doing right.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You could find yourself working alongside someone today whose ideas are very different to your own. Does that mean your association is doomed to failure? Not if you are both smart enough to focus only on those areas where your aims do coincide.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Today’s Mars-Saturn link warns you need to get serious about matters that, until today, you have thought of as frivolous at best and foolish at worst. The path you choose to take over the next 24 hours could make or break you financially.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your money situation is not nearly as bad as you think it is, so stop worrying about where the next dollar is coming from and focus only on making the best possible job of what you are working on – then your cashflow is sure to improve.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may think that your comments about what a friend or family member is up to could be of some help to them but it is highly unlikely they will take kindly to what they see as uncalled for interference. Let them learn from their own mistakes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You can now see that you have wasted a great deal of time on matters that are of no real importance. You can never make up that lost time but you can resolve not to make the same mistakes twice. Next time, identify your priorities first.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Mars in the friendship area of your chart means you are loyal in the extreme to people you get along with socially but others aspects warn that might not be such a good thing. Do you really want to be associated with them if they break the rules?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The situation you find yourself struggling with is not as difficult as it might first appear. In fact you have been through similar situations many times in the past, so stay calm and think back to how you came through unscathed the last time around.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will express your opinions with supreme self-confidence today, which is good, but some of those opinions are sure to annoy people in positions of power, which is bad. Has it not occurred to you that you don’t HAVE to speak your mind?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If certain facts and figures don’t add up today you must not put it out of your mind and go about your business regardless. Listen to your instincts and act on what they tell you – it could save you a whole lot of money!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com