Your daily horoscope: September 10

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The key to success over the coming 12 months is to keep things simple. That applies to all areas of life but especially to relationships, where even minor misunderstandings could lead to major disruptions. Remember, life is easier when you don’t take it too seriously.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you are having doubts about a business matter that only a short while ago you were raving about then it might be wise to pay attention to what your inner voice is telling you. If the experts say “buy” but your instincts say “sell”, trust your instincts.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If something can go wrong it will go wrong, but that does not mean you won’t profit from the experience. While everyone else is lamenting their bad luck you should be making plans for what comes next. Focus on tomorrow no matter what happens today.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Why do you believe the things you believe? Have you looked at the facts for yourself, or have you merely adopted what you were told as you grew up? Most likely it’s the latter, and what happens today could cause a serious rethink in your outlook.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You don’t need to ask other people for their approval before following a course of action you know is the right thing for you. Have the courage of your convictions and do gladly what every fiber of your being says is the correct thing to do.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not be the most organized member of the zodiac but it still annoys you when other people let things slip. What occurs today may encourage you to explode with anger, but before you do try standing back and taking a clearer look at your own failings.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What is your No.1 priority? Why are you not going after it with every ounce of your energy? Most likely it’s because there are other, lesser, matters that need dealing with too. Will they take you closer to your long-term goal? If not, just forget them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If friends and family members offer to help you today you must think long and hard before you accept. It may be they genuinely want to guide you away from a sticky situation but the planets indicate this is something you must do for yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You do sometimes say things you don’t really mean, often just to see how others react, but you would be wise not to play those sort of tricks today. The planets warn if you tamper with the truth the only person who will be hurt by it is you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have been working too hard of late and really do need to go easier on yourself for a bit. The planets warn if you don’t slow down you could find yourself beset by a number of small but irritating issues that eat into your time and energy.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Just because you are in an assertive mood does not mean you can ride roughshod over other people’s hopes and dreams. If you go out of your way to help friends and colleagues now the universe will go out of its way to assist you later on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Not everyone thinks with the same logical precision as you, so don’t be surprised if some people cannot seem to get their heads around a situation that is actually quite simple. You may need to show them that two plus two does indeed equal four.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Go out and do something silly. Go out and do whatever makes you smile. More than any other sign you have a keen appreciation of the comedy aspects of life, and the more things you find to laugh about the more the world will laugh along with you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com