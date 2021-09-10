Your daily horoscope: September 10

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your way with words will come to your rescue again and again over the coming 12 months. It would help, of course, if you were a little less caustic in some of your opinions, but how likely is that? Say what you have to say, then say “sorry”!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The wealth area of your chart is about to get a boost, so be ready to act if a money-making opportunity comes your way either today or over the weekend. Don’t push yourself too hard mentally or physically though. The universe will provide what you need.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Relationships are under excellent stars today, so even if you’ve had issues with loved ones or friends they can be easily resolved. If you treat other people the way you would like them to treat you what you get back will be remarkable.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you have fallen out with someone on the work front of late you will get the chance to heal the rift today. Once you recognize it’s not such a big deal you’ll find it easy to extend the hand of friendship again – and they won’t bite it off!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As love planet Venus moves into the most dynamic area of your chart today you must not hold back in letting others know how you feel. And if those feelings are positive then the affectionate vibes you get back will bring the biggest of smiles to your face.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your powers of self-discipline will be tested today, most likely on the home front where a loved one will say or do something you find stupid in the extreme. Make sure your reaction is supportive rather than destructive. Show them how it should be done.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There has been too much drama in your life of late and you need to relax a bit now and let the world flow around you without touching you so much. How many things do you really need to get worked up about? Can you count even one?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will need to be canny when dealing with people over financial issues today. It’s unlikely that they will try to cheat you as such but if you offer too much they won’t turn it down, so make sure you know your own value and get your fair share.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Venus, planet of harmony, moves into your sign today and with it will come a feeling of wellbeing that, if you let it, will embrace you in a warm emotional hug. All will be right with the world if you decide that you want it to be right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The message of the stars today is that you need to let go of your fears and anxieties, especially those you have been dragging around for months and maybe even years. Are they worth getting worked up about? Almost certainly not, so ditch them once and for all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Friendships of all kinds are under excellent stars today, so reach out to people you encounter, both those you know well and those you are merely on nodding terms with, and rejoice in the things you have in common – which could be more than you expected.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If an opportunity to improve your status and reputation arises today or over the weekend you must seize it with both hands, but with a gentle grip – if that makes sense. You don’t need to worry that it will disappear as quickly as it arrived – it’s here to stay.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The entry of Venus into your fellow water sign of Scorpio today will encourage you to look further afield for your delights. If you fancy a vacation then now is the time to start planning. Make it to some place where you know you will feel relaxed.

