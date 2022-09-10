Virgo.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Not only is there a full moon on your birthday but Mercury, your ruler, turns retrograde too, so extra care will be needed both at home and at work. You can still do some remarkable things but you must be aware that you can’t do it all.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t waste time trying to explain what you are doing and why over the next 48 hours because others won’t understand. As mind planet Mercury begins one of its retrograde phases you will have to accept that being misunderstood cannot be avoided.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to be ruthlessly honest with yourself about the way a work-related matter has gone off the rails of late. Can it be rescued? Perhaps. Is it worth the effort? Probably not. Maybe you should take the hint and move on to something else.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your powers of persuasion may be formidable but with your ruling planet Mercury turning retrograde this weekend you may find it harder than usual to get your message across. Still, if friends and colleagues don’t understand that’s their loss, not yours.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If someone gives you a hard time this weekend your first reaction will be to hit back at them, but that may not be a good idea. The situation could spiral out of control if you choose to make an issue of it. Just this once, let it go.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You can, if you wish, choose to believe that nothing really matters and that the problems of the world might as well be ignored, but deep down you know you can’t do that. As someone who cares you can and you must get involved this weekend.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, turns retrograde in the money area of your chart this weekend, which is a clear cosmic warning that your cash must stay in your pocket. If you buy things you don’t really need you will regret it before the end of the month.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A misunderstanding of one sort or another is likely this weekend but it will only be a big deal if you choose to make it a big deal. Everyone falls out once in a while, it’s not the end of the world nor even the end of the relationship.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must stick rigidly to the facts over the next 48 hours, because your rivals will come down on you like a ton of bricks if they discover you have been less than truthful. Be honest at all times and in all situations, even when it costs you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be full of energy and raring to go but some of the people you live and work with just won’t have that spark this weekend. That’s okay though, you don’t need them. In fact you may be better off working on your own for a while.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Any claims you make on the work front will be investigated thoroughly by colleagues and employers this weekend, so make sure you stick to the truth from beginning to end. You don’t have to big yourself up, everyone knows what you can do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

As one of the zodiac’s “fixed” signs it takes a lot to dent your confidence but what happens this weekend may spark a doubt or two about what you’ve been up to. It’s okay to admit you are less than perfect. It also reminds others you are human!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Make sure everything you do over the next 48 hours is done for practical reasons only. Don’t worry that others might find you a bit dull for their liking, because it’s better to be dull than broke, which is what you could be if you’re not careful!

