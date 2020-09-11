Your daily horoscope: September 11

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Relationships will be under the spotlight over the coming year and there will be occasions when you find it hard to work out what loved ones expect of you. That’s most likely because they don’t know themselves. Do your own thing and let them adapt if they can.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you need to get rid of some of your negative thinking just take a good look around you and compare your own situation with what other people are having to deal with. The fact is you’ve had it relatively easy up to now, so cheer up.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A little sensitivity will go a long way today, especially when dealing with people who appear to believe they are carrying the cares of the world on their shoulders. They’re not, of course, but humor them anyway and help them improve their mood.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It may at times seem as if everyone is against you but deep down you know that’s not true. What happens over the next 24 hours will go a long way toward convincing you that you still have a great many friends and very few enemies.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Stop trying to control everything that happens in your immediate environment and let fate take its course. The universe knows perfectly well what is good for you personally and what is good for other people, so relax and go with the cosmic flow.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Today’s sun-Neptune link may cause you to doubt what you are being told by people whose advice you are usually quite willing to take. Can you be sure they know what they are talking about? No you cannot, not on this occasion, so proceed with caution.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s not like you to be distrustful but cosmic activity in your opposite sign makes it hard to believe that certain individuals are on your side. If your inner voice tells you to hold back from making new commitments you would be a fool to ignore it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Keep routine tasks to a minimum today and don’t let it worry you if you fall behind a little in your schedule. You don’t need to be too rigid in the way you approach what has to be done. It will get done eventually one way or another.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You seem to be in an unusually forgiving mood at the moment, but don’t get so forgiving that you let people get away with things they should be punished for. If you let them off the hook now it will come back at you in some way later on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must be open to alternative viewpoints today, even if it means listening to people whose beliefs you find ridiculous. It could be there is at least a grain of truth in what they have to tell you, and that grain could later grow into something huge.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What is going to happen will happen whether you like it or not, so stop worrying about what the future might bring and embrace each and every event that comes your way, be it “good” or be it “bad”. You can and you must enjoy life to the full.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Is there more you could be doing to help those who are down on their luck? For a start you could stop wasting your time arguing with people whose outlook is so very different to your own. Be a Good Samaritan instead. It’s the small acts that count most.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you find it difficult to get excited about what you are expected to do today then don’t do it. Sure, a number of people will be upset about it, but so what? Your time is precious, so don’t waste it on trivial matters, or on trivial people.

