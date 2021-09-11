Your daily horoscope: September 11

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The universe has singled you out for something special over the coming year but whether you accept the challenge is up to you entirely. If it means stepping into a public role of some kind you may decide to give it a miss – but think about it first.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The best way to get past an emotional problem is to throw yourself into your work and keep your mind occupied. The less you think about what’s gone wrong the quicker the situation will resolve itself. It won’t be long before it’s just a memory.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Changes in the working pattern of your life need to be accepted rather than opposed. You don’t have the power to change things back to the way they were before but you can change your attitude. Look for opportunities to excel rather than opportunities to complain.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A lot of things seem to be going your way at the moment and no doubt you feel as if you could take on the world and win – but be careful. Past experience should warn you that you’re at your most vulnerable when you feel super-confident.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What you see and hear on your travels will inspire you to try new things, both in your personal life and in your work. Don’t listen to those who say what you are aiming to do is impossible – it may be for them but it isn’t for you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Before you embark on a new plan or project you should ask yourself two questions. First, is it what you really want to be doing? Second, will you be able to afford the costs? If the answer to either of those questions is “No” then give it a miss.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something that looked bad earlier in the week could look very good indeed this weekend. Why the difference? Because where previously you approached the situation with fear in your heart you are now approaching it with hope and expectation. It makes a big difference.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Stop trying so hard to bring happiness into the life of someone who clearly enjoys being moody and focus on your own needs and desires. Some people enjoy wallowing in despair, but you are not some people, you’re a Libra and you have lots to smile about.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

An idea that you are struggling to put across to other people clearly makes perfect sense to you, so why don’t they understand? The problem is that different people have different experiences, so it may not mean as much to them as it does to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It may be easy to bend the truth a little but if you do the consequences won’t be to your liking. The planets urge you to remember that honesty is by far the best policy, so stick to the facts at all times and in all situations this weekend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You don’t much like change but there is so much going on in the world at the moment that change is about the only thing you can be sure of. Make it your business to embrace the unknown over the next 48 hours. It might even be good business.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Nothing is as bad as it appears to be, either in your personal affairs or in your career, so stop worrying and start believing that with the right mental attitude and bit more effort on your part solutions can be found to all your problems.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If someone you were hoping would help you in some way now decides not to, take it in your stride. Chances are they have done you a favor by forcing you to find a solution yourself – which is maybe what you should have done in the first place.

