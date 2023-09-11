Open this photo in gallery: Virgo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Something you were once passionate about seems to have settled into an easy and familiar routine and you need to do something about that. Make it your No. 1 aim over the coming year to reignite the flame that once burned so bright.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t waste time wondering what other people might think of what you are about to do, just do it and let both their praise and criticism go over your head. Ignore those who flatter you shamelessly and double ignore those who challenge your every move.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A good cause of some kind would benefit from your ability to get to the heart of a problem, come up with ways to resolve it and then make it happen. Your confidence and expertise will encourage others to come forward to help out as well.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Drop what you are doing and make an effort to assist a friend or relative who is in some kind of trouble. It could be that only they can solve what has gone wrong but at the very least you can offer some much-needed emotional support.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The world around you is changing quickly and you will need to adapt fast. Fortunately, as one of the zodiac’s cardinal signs you enjoy a challenge as it gives you the chance to show what you can do – and you are going to be doing a lot!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more you try to keep an unpleasant truth from someone the more of a shock it will be for them when they finally realize they are not going to get away with a mistake of some kind. You might as well be the one who tells them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Because you usually keep your emotions under such strict control other people can be quite shocked on those rare occasions when you let it all out. Scream and shout as much as you like over the next 24 hours – you’ll feel a lot better for it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something that occurs out of the blue today is sure to have an impact on your personal life, relationships especially. Be prepared to give up some of your precious privacy so you can get to grips with the seriousness of the situation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It won’t be too hard to turn ideas into realities this week, so long as you know your own strengths and weaknesses. Some things you are good at and can deal with on your own but other things you need assistance with, so be prepared to ask.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Give yourself permission to indulge in a bit of fantasy or daydreaming over the next few days. In fact, the more your friends say you need to keep your head out of the clouds the more you should strive to come up with some truly outrageous ideas.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

As one of the zodiac’s earth signs you are not given to displays of emotion but that does not mean you cannot empathize with people whose outlook on life is less confident than your own. It may be your shoulder that someone needs to cry on today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may come across as a bit eccentric to some people but only because you dare to let your thoughts roam outside the boundaries that they impose on themselves. Ignore those who cling to accepted ways of thinking today and allow your mind to fly free.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The message of the stars for the week ahead is that if you are confident enough to take a chance or two the rewards could be immense. By all means listen to advice from family and friends but feel free to ignore it if your inner voice disagrees.

