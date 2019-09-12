Your daily horoscope: September 12

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be times over the coming 12 months when you find it hard to keep your passions under control, but control them you must or they could run amok and cause all sorts of problems. Think with your head Virgo, not with your heart.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may not be afraid of confrontation but with Mars, your ruler, at odds with Jupiter, planet of excess, today you would be well advised to walk away from trouble. Let others fight over things that don’t really matter. You have bigger fish to fry.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Others may need to be convinced that you know what you are talking about but you have no intention of assisting them. As far as you are concerned if they don’t know you enough by now to trust you then you can do without their support.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone you don’t naturally get along with will issue orders in your direction today and the bad news is you will have to do as they say. The good news is that the sooner you act the sooner you can make your excuses and get away from them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be passionate by nature but you also recognize that sometimes your appetites can get you into trouble. By all means follow your latest passion but try to stand outside yourself occasionally so you can see the effects it has on other people.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You can, if you wish, bend the rules a bit today, but in the long term your efforts are likely to backfire. Honesty is always the best policy and, where business and money matters are concerned, it is currently the only policy.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone out there bears you a grudge and with Mars and Jupiter strong in your chart at the moment it’s unlikely they will give you an easy ride. Stay calm and refuse to react in a negative way. There is precious little they can do to hurt you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If a colleague or someone in a position of authority gives you a hard time today you must defend yourself. That does not mean you should shout at them – even if they shout at you – it means you must win the argument with your superior intellect.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A rival is jealous of all the attention you have been getting lately and would love to see you take a tumble. The only way that is going to happen is if you get careless and say or do something stupid, and that is completely within your power to avoid.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

With Jupiter in your sign linked to energy planet Mars you won’t have to exert yourself to any great extent today. Others will happily do things for you and if you play your cards right you might even get the praise for their hard work.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You must not give a friend the impression that you agree with what they say when, in fact, you think they have got it completely wrong. If they find out later that you were less than truthful they may hold a grudge. Be honest right from the start.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If someone finds out one of your secrets and lets other people know about it today you won’t be too happy, and with good reason. However, the planets warn you must stay in control of your temper. They may actually want to start a fight.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Good news is coming your way and even if Saturday’s full moon knocks you back a bit it won’t dent your belief that a corner has been turned and that from here on in it’s wine and roses all the way. Your belief will make it a fact.

