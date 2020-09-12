 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Your daily horoscope: September 12

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Virgo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be times over the coming 12 months when you want to break free of restrictions but common sense gets in the way. It will pay you to recognize that some of the things that seem to be holding you back could actually be holding you up!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Plans you made a while back which had to be put on hold will start moving forward again as from this weekend. This could be the beginning of a fortunate phase, especially career-wise, but you will need to control your impulsive nature a bit better.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You’re not the sort to settle for second best but if you are going to reach the top spot before the end of the year you will need to join forces with people who share your ambitions. Don’t think of them as rivals, think of them as friends.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

All things are possible but you need to recognize that some things take longer than others to come good. By all means be optimistic about how you are going to reach your goals, but do you have a long-term plan? You’re going to need one.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

No effort will be too much for you over the next 48 hours. If you have to work round the clock to get what you desire you will do so without complaint. As a cardinal sign you recognize that the best things in life are worth striving for.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Make more of an effort to work with family and friends this weekend, even if your methods and motivations are different. It’s a strange fact of life that sometimes the best partnerships can be with people whose personalities are at odds with your own.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Friends will rally round to help improve your mood this weekend. It’s strange that you should need cheering up but for some reason you have allowed negative thoughts to creep in and take over. Get rid of them by doing something purely for fun.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Stick with people you know you can trust when making moves that could involve a lot of money. You may think you know what you are doing but the planets warn there are some pretty sharp cheats out there. Avoid them by not taking risks.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may think you know what is true and what is false but the dividing line between fact and fiction is rather thin right now, so don’t be too eager to back one viewpoint over another. You know you hate it when you have to admit you were wrong!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you stay cool and refuse to panic you will be able to handle any level of pressure today, and that level could be high. Self-confidence is half the battle, both at work and in your personal life – and few people believe in themselves as much as you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your dreams can come true, but you must be prepared to work hard for them. That is the message of the stars right now and the good news of course is that few signs work harder than Capricorn. Aim high, fly fast and get ready to enjoy the applause.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The decisions you take over the next 48 hours will have knock-on effects that last for the rest of the year, so think carefully before you make your next move. Which raises the question: Do you actually need to make any new moves? Maybe not.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are trying too hard to live up to other people’s expectations of you. It’s good that family and friends think you are capable of so much but don’t let them nudge you in directions you don’t want to go. Put happiness first, not fame or money.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
