HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The two most important things over the coming 12 months are that you plan ahead and pace yourself sensibly. The planets warn if you push too hard or too soon you could damage your chances of success. What’s the rush? You’ve got a whole year to play with.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The only danger as the new week begins is that you have lulled yourself into a false sense of security and think that the good times will last forever. Experience should have taught you that isn’t going to happen, and what occurs today will remind you as well.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to get pushy when dealing with people who don’t share your outlook on life. You need to recognize the fact that everyone, loved ones and strangers alike, has been formed by their own set of experiences. Why would you want us all to be the same?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more passionate you are about a cause of some kind the more it will annoy you when you discover that others don’t share the same level of excitement. It takes all sorts to make a world and we all make a difference in our own special ways.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is no point arguing with people in positions of power because they are simply unable to understand what your problem is. While Jupiter is moving retrograde through the career area of your chart there is no point wasting your opinions on them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are big enough and bold enough to carve your own path through life, so if less deserving colleagues are getting rewards that should have come your way don’t make an issue of it. Just redouble your efforts and make it impossible for the world to ignore you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be tempted to withhold information from someone you do not entirely trust but if you do it could have a negative effect on your reputation as a team player. Seriously, even if they do turn against you, how much damage can they do?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you have fallen out with a friend or loved one over an issue that is ridiculously petty you can and you must now put it behind you. Don’t worry if you can’t find the words to explain the way you feel – let your body language do the talking.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have nothing to fear and everything to look forward to, so why are you taking such a negative view of the world around you? Make a serious effort as the new week begins to get your head together and find reasons to smile again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may have to postpone something you were looking forward to over the next 24 hours but your disappointment won’t last long. Almost immediately there will be signs that, had you moved ahead with it, the results would not have been to your liking.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may want to take on a rival and beat them so thoroughly that they never challenge you again but the planets warn that will create more problems for you in the long-term. Just this once, try looking for a compromise solution. Is that so difficult?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You must not allow yourself to feel guilty about decisions you made in the past that you now realize were wrong. What’s done is done and cannot be undone, so learn what you can from previous experiences, then move on and refuse to look back.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There have been times of late when you seemed to miss out on opportunities to cash in on your talents but more chances are on their way, so keep believing that you are special and that the delay, while disappointing, was for a good cosmic reason.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com