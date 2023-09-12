Open this photo in gallery: Virgo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Stand back from what you’ve been doing over the past year or so and look at it from a wider viewpoint. It may be that what you thought was aimless meandering was in fact a path that has been taking you closer to your long-term goal. So keep going!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more a friend begs you to join them in a project they say will be a lot of fun the more you should keep your distance. The planets warn they may not know what they have let themselves in for and someone (you) will need to rescue them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have never doubted that success is on its way but the planets indicate you may have to wait a bit longer than you expected to get the applause and rewards you know you deserve. That’s okay though because as a Taurus you are incredibly patient.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must not ignore facts and figures you wish you had never been informed of. They won’t go away just because you pretend they’re not true, so face up to what they mean for you personally and work out what you are going to do – quickly.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you allow yourself to get fixated on a minor matter today you could miss a much bigger issue that needs to be dealt with. You don’t have to be obsessive about it but you do have to be aware that some things are more important than others.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may look calm on the outside but deep down you are beginning to wonder if maybe this time you have bitten off more than you can chew. You won’t know for certain until later in the week, but in the meantime don’t expect too much of yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may be tempting to mend and make do with something that has broken down a number of times before but it’s probably time to get rid of it and get it replaced by something that can be relied on to work. You can’t patch things up forever.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As one of the zodiac’s cardinal signs you’re not really the worrying sort but at some point today you may wonder if you are up to a task of some kind. Don’t let it get to you. Just keep at it. Action is the best cure for doubt.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will cross paths with someone today who could easily become a positive influence in your life but you will need to put your suspicions on hold so they get the chance to prove themselves. Not everyone is out to cheat you Scorpio!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you get involved in a dispute today, no matter how silly it may be, you must not back down. Your rivals are on the lookout for signs of weakness and will see your desire not to get in a fight as an invitation to take you on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Do you give up on something that is proving more difficult than you expected? No you do not. The message of the stars is that you can and you must redouble your efforts and make a success of it. You are closer to a breakthrough than you imagine.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

People who believe they are invincible often come to a sticky end – don’t you be one of them! Yes, you have a lot going for you now and are brimming with confidence but you are human like everyone else, so be cautious when the situation requires it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The next few days will see a number of offers coming your way and you must work out which are worth accepting and which should be avoided. Lady Luck may be on your side but you can’t leave it up to a toss of a coin.

