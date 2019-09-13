Your daily horoscope: September 13

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Fantastic cosmic omens on your birthday this year mean it is time for you to step out of the shadows and take center stage. You have so much talent that it would be a crime to deny the world the benefits of your skills and dreams.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You don’t have to take risks but you probably will. Today’s sun-Pluto link will encourage you to gamble, especially on the work front, and most likely your fearless attitude will lead to success. But if it leads to disaster – then it’s all your own fault.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may seem as if you can get away with anything at the moment, and maybe you can, but the approaching full moon warns you may not be quite so lucky over the next two or three days. Think ahead, and stay ahead any way you can.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be tempted to show the world how tough you can be but you don’t have to pretend to be strong to get your own way. In fact, between now and when the sun changes signs on the 23rd you are advised to keep a low profile.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t visit the same old places and waste time on the same old faces – try travelling a bit further afield than usual today. You will be happiest if you are on the move and mixing with exciting new people in amazing new locations.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You must make sure you know what you are letting yourself in for before committing to anything new. You may believe you can handle whatever fate sends your way but the planets warn there are some situations it might be better to avoid.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today’s sun-Pluto link, along with the union of Venus and Mercury, will make it easy for you to believe you can take on the world and win. And no doubt you can, by why make such an effort when you can get others to do it for you?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Why is it that every other person you meet wants to argue with you or even start a fight? Whatever the answer may be you are strongly advised to avoid all confrontations today and over the weekend, because even if you win you could also lose.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Today’s link between the sun and your ruler Pluto makes you energetic in the extreme and if you are smart you will use that energy to finish a project that should have been done and dusted a long time ago. This could be your last chance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will need to get tough with people who seem to believe that arguing the toss over minor matters is a fun way to get through the day. The simple fact is you have important things to do and cannot afford to waste time and energy on idiots.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You won’t lack for communication skills today but you must make sure that you use them wisely. Above all you need to guard against saying things that could hand your rivals information they may be able to use against you later on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You are strongly advised to watch your back today, not least because there are people out there who would like nothing better than to provoke you into doing or saying things that can only make you look bad. Rise serenely above all provocation.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What happens over the next few days will be the culmination of all the thought and effort you have put in to improving yourself over the course of the year. Let your thoughts guide you and don’t be afraid to head off in a completely new direction.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com