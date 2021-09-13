Your daily horoscope: September 13

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be more inclined to follow your heart than your head over the coming year but don’t give up on your thoughts completely. Follow the facts and try not to be influenced too easily by fads and fancies that clearly have little, if any, basis in reality.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A project of some kind is at a crucial stage and you must commit to seeing it through. Even if you are having second thoughts you have invested too much time and too much energy to give up on it now. You’ve started, so you must finish.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It is of the utmost importance that you play by the rules today, even if colleagues and rivals bend them so far that they might as well not exist. You have a reputation for honesty that is worth more to you than any amount of money.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The only danger as the new week begins is that you might be tempted to go to extremes, either in your personal life or in your career. The main problem with that is you will invite an extreme response in return. Look for a middle way.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have been on the move so much of late that certain people worry that you no longer want to spend time in their company. Do what you can to allay their fears but don’t let it stop you from coming and going as you please.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

An opportunity to earn some extra money will come your way during the early part of the week and you will need to weigh up the pros and cons as to whether it is worth it. Make sure the decision you take is based on facts, not wishful thinking.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will have to get tough with someone who seems to believe you exist for their pleasure rather than your own. Make it clear you are no longer willing to do things merely to please them. Don’t just say the words – do something to ram home the point.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your workload could get a bit heavy over the next few days, so be ready to ask friends and loved ones for some extra assistance. If you don’t you may find you have to admit defeat, and that won’t exactly do wonders for your reputation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have been extremely fortunate of late but don’t push your luck too far. If you start believing you cannot be beaten the universe will find ways to prove you wrong. Scorpios are human like everyone else and it will pay you to remember that fact.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No matter how much certain people may rub you the wrong way you must keep your composure. The reason they are being so difficult is because they are hoping you will overreact and damage your credibility. You cannot afford to let that happen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Delays and last-minute changes to travel plans because other people can’t get their act together may be annoying but you’ll have to make the best of them. It would be nice if you could just go off on your own but that isn’t an option right now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What happens over the next day or two will cause you some grief but in the greater scheme of things it’s of only minor importance, so stay calm and don’t make a big deal of it. You’ll find ways to get round obstructions and restrictions.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Focus on what you know is real and don’t let your fears convince you that the world is coming to an end. You can be a bit apocalyptic in your thinking at times but how often have your predictions of doom and gloom come true? That’s right, not once!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com