HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

No matter what your current professional position may be you are destined to rise higher over the coming year. You must, though, believe that you deserve to move up to a higher rank. Act as if you belong there and soon it won’t be an act at all.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you take other people’s needs into account today you can accomplish a lot by working together. However, if you try to push them in directions they don’t want to go you could have a rebellion on your hands. You’re on the same side!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Make an effort to talk to people you meet in the course of your everyday activities. Once they realize your stern face is a mask to hide your sensitive feelings they may open up to you and disclose information you can use to your advantage.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have so much to be thankful for and so much to look forward to, so why the long face? Whatever the reason for your current malaise may be you have got to get past it as there are some really fine opportunities heading your way.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You enjoy working behind the scenes but if you want recognition for your efforts you are going to have to step into the spotlight and let the world see what you are capable of. Do something today that makes even your critics sit up and take notice.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s not like you to stay out of sight but you may feel the need to hide in the shadows today and not draw attention to yourself. Why is that? What have you done? Whatever it is it’s unlikely to be as terrible a crime as you fear!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

With both the sun and Venus moving through your sign you will find it easy enough to turn on the charm, but make sure you use your persuasive powers on the right people, the ones who can open doors for you on a professional level.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Mars, planet of energy, is moving through the area of your chart that governs adventure and faraway places, so if you have a mind to travel and explore places that inspire you then make it happen. You don’t need anyone’s permission, just pack a bag and go.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t be afraid to take a few risks and don’t be shy about asking friends and colleagues to assist you. The planets indicate they will gladly join in with whatever new venture you are planning. They know a winner when they see one!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It may be true that ignorance is bliss but something will happen today that you cannot ignore. If you uncover some sort of injustice taking place you can and you must make it your business to set things right. Be a crusader for truth.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

By all means speak your mind today but don’t expect everyone to agree with you. Even if what you say is clearly true there is sure to be a backlash from those who don’t enjoy being shown up for fools. Ignore it and show them up even more.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to take care of certain details yourself today – you cannot afford, financially or professionally, to let others do the work for you – but you must also keep your sights set on the bigger picture. Remind yourself often what it’s really all about.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may think you cannot afford to take a trip or enjoy a social event but the planets urge you to go for it anyway. The universe will see to it that you have the resources you need to pay your way. Money isn’t a problem at all.

