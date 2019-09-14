Your daily horoscope: September 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

With a full moon on your birthday this year you may be tempted to draw a line on the past and start somewhere new with a completely clean slate. Draw the line by all means Virgo but keep some links with the past – it wasn’t all bad!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It would be smart not to push your opinions too hard or too aggressively this weekend as the full moon could bring some unexpected responses. You may have strong views about certain issues but remember you are not the only one with an opinion.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You don’t have to be nice to someone who rubs you up the wrong way – in fact you should let them know that you find their behaviour beyond the pale. If you hide your anger behind a smile you can guarantee they will be even more annoying in future.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You could easily alienate colleagues and other important people by being a little too pushy this weekend. Yes, of course, you want to show the world what you can do but there are still rules and conventions you must follow. Politeness is one of them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

At some stage over the next 48 hours you will have to acknowledge that something you thought was simple is in fact quite complicated. Come Monday morning the mental mist will begin to clear, but until then keep your wits about you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It may be the case that someone is keeping things from you, but it did not worry you in the past so why should it worry you now? Today’s full moon will play on the negative side of your emotions, so stay calm and let nothing faze you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Ignore those who say you should lower your expectations because they are merely jealous of your intelligence, your ambition, and probably your good looks too. Aim as high as you can – then go even higher. In Virgo world there are no limits.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You should know by now that if you approach the same old problems in the same old ways you are going to get the same old results, so take a different approach and see what happens. And remember, what you get from life depends mainly on attitude.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If something you have been working on seems to be going nowhere you may be minded to end it once and for all this weekend, but don’t be too hasty. Early next week it should begin to bear fruit, so be positive and keep at it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more others urge you to make changes the more you should stay right where you are. Today’s full moon warns that what you change now will most likely have to be changed back again at a later date – so take that as an excuse to do nothing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You certainly don’t lack for confidence at the moment but too much of it could be a dangerous thing. The full moon will encourage you to go so far over the top that if you fall down the other side it could be painful. Respect your limits, Capricorn.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You can and you must channel your energy into creative areas this weekend. You don’t need to invest much in the way of time and money but you do need to be committed to what you are doing. Half measures are not worth making – it’s all or nothing.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A full moon in your birth sign this weekend will bring to a head a feud that has been simmering for several weeks. Let others know how you feel but try not to lose it emotionally or you will hand them an advantage they do not deserve.

