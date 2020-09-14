Your daily horoscope: September 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Pluto link on your birthday means you have the power, but it’s up to you what you do with it. Don’t be afraid to move fast and break things over the coming 12 months. Looking back, you will understand it was your contribution to changing the world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may think you have gone too far of late but most likely you have not gone far enough. The most important thing is that you don’t let fear of losing hold you back from taking the occasional risk. Put yourself to the test as often as you can.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Do what brings you must enjoyment and don’t let anyone try to stop you. With a powerful sun-Pluto link at work today you will only need to give a look of disapproval to make others think twice about voicing any kind of complaint.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Getting through to partners and loved ones has not been easy in recent weeks but don’t let that stop you pushing ahead with your plans on the domestic front. Do what you have to do and trust that others will understand when it all comes good, as it will.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will find your voice over the next few days and will use it to say things that not everyone will approve of. Will you care? Of course not. The truth is the truth and you are not going to ignore it just to suit other people’s emotional whims.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to break free of restrictions and you need to do so immediately. By taking so long to act decisively you have already given your rivals the impression that you can be easily manipulated. The only way to change that is to act now and act big.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have been much more alive and alert of late and today’s sun-Pluto link will add a touch of steely resolve to your character. Do what you believe to be right and don’t stop doing it just because some people complain. It’s your needs that count.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to be obsessive about issues that are really of only minor importance. The planets indicate that if you make a serious effort to move away from petty issues and petty people you will soon be operating on a much higher level. It’s where you belong.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Strive to be positive in all situations. Too often in the past you have allowed negative thoughts to get a grip on your mind, but the sun’s link to Pluto today will help you recognize how fortunate you truly are. You are admired and loved as well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There have been times of late when it all got a bit too much and you wished life was more straightforward. Well, today’s cosmic influences will help you clear some of the junk from your life so you can lead a saner and simpler existence. Start clearing!

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to break free of the limitations you have been imposing on yourself. It may seem as if other people have been holding you back but the truth is you’ve been doing it to yourself. Make a break with the past. Make it big and make it today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will clash with someone who seems as different from you as it is possible to get, but the planets suggest you have a lot in common – which can, of course, lead to friction too. Get to know them a little bit better, then you’ll know yourself better too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may wonder why you are good at some things and bad at others but don’t spend too much time thinking about it. The universe has endowed you with certain skills and it is those skills you must now bring into play. It’s your destiny to be different.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com