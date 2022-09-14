Virgo.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Whatever occurs over the next 12 months, be it “good” or be it “bad”, take it all in your stride. The message of your birthday chart this year is that what happens matters, but what happens more is how you choose to react to it. Ultimately, you’re in control.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more someone tries to poke their nose into your affairs today the more direct you must be in telling them to mind their own business. Do you have something to hide? Maybe, maybe not, but no one has a right to invade your privacy.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun is moving through the most dynamic area of your chart but it won’t stay there forever, so get your act together and do something out of the ordinary today. Forget about what the critics and cynics might say, it’s what you do that matters.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Make time for family and friends today and don’t worry if that means putting your professional aims on hold. You will have plenty of time to catch up on your workload later on – relationships of a personal nature must be your main focus now.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

According to the planets you have become a bit too predictable in your actions of late and need to find that spark of creativity that has somehow gone missing. You don’t have to go to extremes but you do need to raise your game to a higher level.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you need to improve your cashflow situation – and according to the planets you do – then start thinking about how best you can make that happen. Find ways to make a creative project you were previously half-hearted about work for you now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

At some point today you will realize you have been worrying for no good reason and should be pushing ahead on all fronts with courage and confidence. It won’t be long before the sun leaves your sign, so be bold and make things happen again.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The moment you get past one hurdle today another one will pop up in front of you. Maybe you should take the cosmic hint and abandon the project you’ve been working on. If it doesn’t come easy to you it’s probably not worth the hassle.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t worry too much if you find yourself at odds with the status quo over the next 24 hours. It could in fact be a good sign, especially if you are working on something of a creative nature. Don’t follow the herd, follow your instincts instead.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have never been the sort to keep your voice down and keep a low profile and you have no intention of changing your ways now, despite what some people may suggest. The bigger and bolder you act the more likely it is you will get your way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you feel the need to take a short break, or even a longer vacation, then do so and don’t feel guilty about it. Even a super ambitious Capricorn like you needs to wind down once in a while, so give yourself permission to ease off a bit.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t worry that loved ones and colleagues will think you are being unfriendly if you make it clear you don’t want to be sociable today. They can see you need some space for yourself and will be more than happy to give it to you, and that’s nice.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more you try to put your thoughts into words the more jumbled up they seem to get. That’s because Mercury, planet of communication, is going through its retrograde phase. Forget about trying to explain yourself – you really don’t have to.

